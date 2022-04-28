Cloud GIS Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2027 : Apple, Google, Esri

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Cloud GIS Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Cloud GIS market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

CartoDB (United States), Esri (United States), Hexagon AB (Sweden), GIS Cloud Ltd. (United Kingdom), Mapbox (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), Google LLC (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Sourcepole AG (Switzerland), ThinkGeo LLC (United States)



Definition:

GIS Cloud is the first purely web based GIS powered by cloud computing that provides full desktop GIS features enriched by the web. A GIS cloud offers easy and efficient visualization, analysis and exploration of geographic information. Furthermore, main goals of the GIS cloud platform is to simplify exchange of geographical information between users and provide a simple way to analyze this information regardless of the location of its users. By using GIS cloud users access the full power of desktop GIS, allowing for activities like geospatial analysis, spatial intelligence, the creation of customized mapping reports and publishing geographic analysis on the web.



Market Trends:

Emerging Data Collection and Generation Approaches



Market Drivers:

Rising Popularity of Cloud GIS Owing to Ease in Data Accessibility

Offer Easy Sharing and Publishing of Data



Market Opportunities:

High Potential Growth Offered by Developing Region



The Global Cloud GIS Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Deployment Mode (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Services (SaaS, PaaS, IaaS), End User (Telecommunication, Utilities, Government, Natural Resources)



Global Cloud GIS market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Cloud GIS market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Cloud GIS

- -To showcase the development of the Cloud GIS market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Cloud GIS market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Cloud GIS

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Cloud GIS market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



