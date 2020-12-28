Cloud & Infrastructure Careers in the US - a Huge Market and an Even Bigger Need for Talented Professionals in Java, Linux and More

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- Cloud and infrastructure professionals are in high demand, there are currently over 50,000 cloud computing positions available in the US from close to 4,000 employers, as reported by Forbes. Tech hubs across the United States are searching for ambitious, talented individuals who can grapple with the increasing technological advances being faced by the industry today. The cloud computing market is forecast to reach $411bn by the end of this year, according to CenturyLink and Statista highlighting the importance of data to cloud savings for businesses across the country. Now is a fantastic time to join the industry as hiring managers are eagerly sourcing business-critical professionals.



Glocomms was founded in 2013 and since then has worked around the clock to provide a peace of mind to companies with the main issue of securing talent. The firm has a team of 750+ consultants based in 12+ offices worldwide with a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals spanning 60+ countries. Glocomms are not afraid to challenge the changes the industry is currently facing and are committed to ensuring their consultants receive regular training in the latest recruitment technology to enable smart hiring decisions which will last. The firm works with a range of companies from agile start-ups to global powerhouses and as part of the Phaidon International group are the preferred recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading companies. Glocomms' on the ball consultants are passionate about providing individual hiring solutions for each of their clients as they understand that every talent search is different. There has never been a more exciting time to join the tech industry in the US and cloud & infrastructure careers are a perfect opportunity for ambitious individuals to jump in and get involved in making sure the industry stays in the black and out of the red.



Glocomms offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a wide range of specialist tech sectors including: cloud and infrastructure, commercial services, cyber security, development and engineering and data and analytics. The firm offers positions in locations across the US from New York to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, Charlotte and Boston. Glocomms' consultants have expert local knowledge as well as a global perspective as the firm also hires for positions in Germany and the UK. This recruitment beyond borders mentality is important to the firm as it ensures each candidate is made aware of suitable positions around the world. Positions available currently include: salesforce CPQ consultant, AEM architect, senior detection and response engineer, HCM architect, salesforce solution architect, salesforce service cloud developer, integration business analyst, ForgeRock developer and senior customer success manager - cloud security.



As we head towards the festive period and into the much anticipated new year of 2021, there is an aura of hope on the horizon for candidates searching for their dream career and clients hoping to secure business-critical talent for their company. Glocomms have dedicated a lot of time this year to providing an unrivalled recruitment service which includes offering market research, insights, trends and risk analysis to ensure all hiring decisions are well informed. The firm has recently published a whitepaper called 'The work-life rebalance' which gives tips and tricks for employers looking to refresh their managerial style as they work remotely. The report also gives an important perspective on the heightened significance of ensuring your employees health and wellbeing is your top priority. Glocomms understands that focusing on this will not only increase happiness but also productivity for your business which is vital to ensure you remain in the black and out of the red.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the cloud and infrastructure sectors and help them secure top talent."



To find out more information about Cloud Infrastructure Careers in USA visit https://www.glocomms.com.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Glocomms USA : +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about Glocomms USA services, please go to



https://www.glocomms.com/.



About Glocomms USA

Glocomms USA goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.