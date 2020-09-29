Cloud Infrastructure Careers in the USA – Huge Career Growth Opportunity for Talented Professionals

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- Companies across the US are experiencing digital transformations, this is causing disruptions to the daily workflow of the sector which is still currently experiencing the shockwaves of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cloud & infrastructure jobs are in high demand across the country with the market set to reach $411bn by this year prior to the pandemic as reported by CenturyLink and Statista. This enormous market sets up a fantastic workspace for those who are looking to grapple with challenging new innovations and market competition. Industry managers and companies are looking for passionate individuals who are ready to face the Fourth Industrial Revolution head on to ensure cloud & infrastructure remains crucial in contributing to the US' economy. Cloud services have become part of our daily lives with the International Data Corporation (IDC) estimating that in just five years' time worldwide data will grow to 175 zettabytes (175 trillion gigabytes), an almost incomprehensible figure to the untrained eye. Glocomms are the leading specialist recruiters for cloud & infrastructure jobs in North America and have expert knowledge on the markets to provide optimal recruitment solutions for their clients.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the technology sector and help them secure top talent."



Glocomms was founded in 2013 and since then has worked around the clock to provide a peace of mind to companies with the main issue of securing talent. The firm has a team of 750+ consultants based in 11+ offices worldwide with a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals spanning 60+ countries. Glocomms are not afraid to challenge the changes the industry is currently facing and are committed to ensuring their consultants receive regular training in the latest recruitment technology to enable smart hiring decisions which will last. The firm works with a range of companies from agile start ups to global powerhouses and as part of the Phaidon International group are the preferred recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading companies. Glocomms' on the ball consultants are passionate about providing individual hiring solutions for each of their clients as they understand that every talent search is different. There has never been a more exciting time to join the tech industry in the US and cloud & infrastructure careers are a perfect opportunity for ambitious individuals to jump in and get involved in making sure the industry stays in the black and out of the red.



Glocomms provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions from coast to coast including New York, Boston, Chicago, Charlotte, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Forbes reported that there are around 50,000 cloud computing positions currently available in North America many of them for globally renowned companies such as Java, Linux, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Roles available within the sector currently include head of marketing for information security, senior solutions architect, scrum master, project manager in infrastructure, senior network security manager and network operations manager to name just a few. Glocomms provide job opportunities across the tech industry from cyber security to commercial services, development & engineering and data & analytics. The career growth potential in the industry is immense and Glocomms are committed to securing the right positions for the brightest minds in the industry.



