Cloud Infrastructure Careers in the USA – Possibility for Career Progression from Coast to Coast

Established in 2013, Glocomms has nearly a decade of experience finding the brightest minds in the tech industry to ensure the sector is thriving. Companies of all sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses can be assured that their recruitment drive is in safe hands. The firm's team of dedicated consultants and network of professionals, managers and industry experts can provide unrivalled support and advice in their chosen field. Glocomms have invested in the best-in-class training for their 750+ employees to ensure the use of the latest in recruitment technology is being used to secure high demand positions for their clients and candidates. The firm is also the preferred recruitment partner for over 70 world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group. There has never been a more significant time to work in technology, Glocomms understand the immense pressure being faced by employers in the sector due to the Fourth Industrial Revolution which has disrupted the way we live and work dramatically.



Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, forecasts predicted that cloud computing would reach a market value of around $400 billion this year. Reports have also indicated that there are 50,248 cloud computing positions available in the US from over 3,700 employers. From the west to the east coast of the country, New York and San Francisco, have opportunity for great career progression for cloud computing professionals. Tech hubs across the US are preparing for a workforce returning to the office as the lockdown is beginning to ease in many areas. Glocomms have been working behind the scenes to ensure all social distancing measures are adhered to during the hiring process. This has included remote onboarding processes being introduced such as virtual interviews and introductory meetings to enable a smooth transition for new starters. The firm has made it a priority to ensure the safety of their employees and clients during this time.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the technology sectors and help them secure top talent."



Roles available in the cloud infrastructure sector at this time include senior sales engineers in cyber intelligence, customer success managers, automation engineers and L2/L3 network engineers. Glocomms also provide recruitment solutions for other areas of the tech sector such as cyber security, commercial services, development & engineering and data & analytics. The firm's consultants are dedicated to finding ambitious professionals to take on these roles and progress within the industry.



