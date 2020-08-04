Cloud Infrastructure Careers USA - More Than 50,000 Opportunities Are Available

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2020 -- The market for cloud computing has expanded exponentially in recent years. Even prior to COVID-19 forecasts were that cloud computing would reach a market value of around $400 billion this year. And that's before you factor in the increased importance that cloud infrastructure now has a result of the impact of mass remote working and preparing contingencies for any future lockdown. Glocomms USA is a leading specialist recruiter in this area, connecting individuals and organisations in key locations across the USA, from New York and San Francisco to Dallas, Chicago and Boston, helping to ensure that opportunities are optimised and challenges are being overcome.



There are more than 50,000 opportunities available in cloud computing roles across the USA. These include agile, start-ups in New York and San Francisco and working for global brands in a range of other cities, such as Dallas, Boston and Chicago. The need for cloud expertise is something that continues to grow as more and more businesses recognise the advantages that cloud infrastructure offers, particularly as being able to accommodate remote working becomes an increasingly essential component in ongoing economic resilience for any enterprise today. From cloud engineers to security engineers, cloud infrastructure careers in the USA are going through an exciting period of growth.



Glocomms USA has worked in this industry since 2013 and seen the way in which the sector has evolved. Years of experience and insight are combined with a team of dedicated consultants working with the most cutting edge technology. The firm invests heavily in its people, providing training on an ongoing basis to help nurture skills development and ensure that service standards remain high across the board.



The firm provides permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to businesses keen to find new tech talent and individuals looking to build infrastructure careers in the USA. Cloud infrastructure is an area of expertise but the firm has experience across the tech sector and is now a leading specialist recruiter to this industry. As well as networks that extend across the country to most major locations Glocomms USA also has an international perspective as part of the Phaidon International group, which is the recruitment partner of choice to 70+ world-leading companies. Reimagining the way that recruitment is handled in tech roles has been a priority for Glocomms USA and this has yielded exceptional results both for the firm itself and the people and businesses it partners with.



"During uncertain times, Glocomms USA offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms USA. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the technology sector and help them secure top talent."



To find out more information about cloud infrastructure careers USA visit https://www.glocomms.com/disciplines/cloud-infrastructure.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Glocomms USA : +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about Glocomms USA services, please go to https://www.glocomms.com/.



About Glocomms USA

Glocomms USA goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.