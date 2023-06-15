Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) Market Size to Surpass USD 7.5 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2023 -- The global Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2023 to USD 7.5 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 44.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the CIEM market is driven by factors such as the need for proper management of identity and access privileges, enhanced visibility into identities/ excessive privileges in the cloud, and compliance across multiple cloud infrastructures are fueling the demand for CIEM to address associated security risks.



Based on offerings, the professional services segment is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Professional services are crucial in implementing and deploying CIEM solutions in an enterprise. Professional services include implementation services, integration services, training, and post support services. Companies such as CyberArk, Check Point, CrowdStrike, SailPoint, BeyondTrust, Palo Alto Networks, among others are the key CIEM service providers. Currently, cybersecurity attacks are on the rise, and there is a requirement for holistic standards-based security solutions.



Based on verticals, BFSI is to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.



Banks and financial institutes have adopted modern ways of carrying out financial transactions. Cloud is driving a significant change in the way the BFSI industry works. Cloud services enable BFSI organizations to leverage a seamlessly available and efficient network. Organizations in the BFSI vertical are eliminating the substantial capital costs of running and maintaining complex on-site IT facilities. The high upfront costs of procuring hardware are also eliminated due to cloud adoption. CIEM providers allow banks to define and enforce access policies across their cloud infrastructure. Thus, the BFSI vertical holds a larger market size during the forecast period.



Based on regions, Asia Pacific is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific accounts for the growth in CIEM as it consists of thriving economies, such as Singapore, Japan, China, and India, which are expected to register high growth rates in the CIEM market. China has witnessed immense industrial growth and is the world's manufacturing capital. Government initiatives to ensure cloud security are also driving the adoption of cloud computing in the region. The increasing adoption of cloud and mobile technologies and changing work dynamics have led to the adoption of CIEM solutions across verticals, such as healthcare, retail & consumer goods, BFSI, and telecommunications in countries of the region. As a result, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.



Market Players



Microsoft (US), CyberArk (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Check Point (Israel), Zscaler (US), BeyondTrust (US), Rapid7 (US), CrowdStrike (US), SailPoint (US), Saviynt (US), Orca Security (US), EmpowerID (US), Senhasegura (Brazil), Sysdig (US), NextLabs (US), Britive (US), StrongDM (US), Solvo (Israel), Ermetic (US), One Identity (US), Authomize (US), Sonrai Security (US), Radware (Israel), SecurEnds (US), and SSH Communications Security (Finland) are the key players and other players in the CIEM market.



