Cloud Infrastructure Jobs Continue to Be in High Demand Across America

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2021 -- The cloud is driving digital transformation across many different sectors today. Organizations eager to move to the next level are focused on finding the right people to help recruit for a more resilient approach, especially given the challenges of recent times. Average salaries for cloud infrastructure jobs are already in the six figures and that's not the only benefit for those who work in this field. In addition to the very attractive financial package, job availability and the flexibility of this as a field to work in are also a big advantage. In terms of the most in-demand jobs for the cloud infrastructure sector, there are three that consistently top the list: cloud engineer, software architect, and cloud consultant. Provided that every meaningful consumer application today relies on cloud infrastructure in some shape or form, this industry is going to continue to boom as we move into 2022 and beyond.



Established in 2013, Glocomms is a cloud infrastructure recruiter supporting talented people looking to find exciting new roles. The firm is focused on helping to ensure that skills shortages within the technology sector are filled and that organizations are able to create teams that allow them to move forward into expansion and growth. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and connections with employers across a broad spectrum of businesses, the firm is ideally positioned to help talent and opportunity connect. In addition to being an experienced cloud infrastructure recruiter, Glocomms has developed expertise in many different areas, including commercial services, cyber security, development & engineering, and data & analytics. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions enables the firm to design options for every type of hiring need. With an extensive nationwide network in the USA, Glocomms provides coverage that is vital in an industry like technology.



In fact, Glocomms is a cloud infrastructure recruiter able to offer an expansive nationwide reach in major cities, from New York, to Chicago, Boston to Dallas, as well as Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The US team is part of a 1,000+ strong global workforce and the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Given the global nature of the technology sector today, this worldwide reach is one of the key advantages of working with the firm. An additional advantage is the quality of the internal team. Glocomms values its people highly - consultants receive regular ongoing training and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As a leading cloud infrastructure recruiter with expertise in a broad spectrum of technology fields, Glocomms is able to offer many different roles today, including Senior Software Engineer [Backend], Senior Cybersecurity Engineer/Architect and Director of Quality Engineering.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Glocomms USA

Glocomms USA goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.