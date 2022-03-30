Cloud Infrastructure Market Grew by $49B in One Year

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2022 -- It's not breaking news to say that the market for cloud infrastructure is still growing at a very impressive rate. Even as the market starts to mature, the likes of Amazon, Google and Microsoft are seeing incredible increases in revenue, especially given the impact of mass remote working over the past year. Google and Microsoft are growing at around 40% a quarter, while Amazon is just under that. Overall, the market has seen a huge increase in just a single year with a spike of $50 billion in business in just 12 months. Despite an overall increase in the market, the big three players have retained a fairly similar market share over the past year. Amazon remains the largest player with a 33% share, while Microsoft has 21% and Google has 10%. This market share isn't forecast to change that much, even though the cloud infrastructure market will continue to grow at a significant pace.



Market growth like this is a key green flag for a cloud infrastructure recruiter like Glocomms. The firm is dedicated to supporting organizations within cloud infrastructure in building resilient teams that can support greater expansion and more innovative solutions. Established in 2013, Glocomms is not just an expert cloud infrastructure recruiter but also able to provide a whole range of specialist hiring support in connected areas such as commercial services, development & engineering, data & infrastructure and cyber security. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals built up over the years, as well as contacts across sectors, Glocomms is very well resourced as a cloud infrastructure recruiter. The firm's expertise and broad experience has made Glocomms a leading specialist cloud infrastructure recruiter and a go-to worldwide. Plus, the team is able to respond very flexibly to client demands - a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions provide options for every hiring need.



In a truly global market like cloud infrastructure, it's vital for a leading specialist to be able to deliver when it comes to reach. Glocomms has a nationwide network that expands across the entire country, including major cities from New York, to Chicago, Boston to Dallas, as well as Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The team in the USA is part of a much broader international group, as it is integrated into a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. Glocomms is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. People are vital to the reputation that Glocomms has been able to establish as a cloud infrastructure recruiter. The firm invests heavily in internal teams so that consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via the firm today, including Senior Software Engineer and Executive Cyber Underwriter.



Giancarlo Hirsch, Executive Director at Glocomms, comments, "technology organizations and professionals will continue to play a critical role in providing the tools and security for the technology used in our daily lives, putting more pressure on firms to have the right staff in place." He adds, "Glocomms is working with clients of all sizes and specialist areas to secure talent for exciting opportunities across the U.S., including roles in Data & Analytics, Cybersecurity, Software Engineering, Commercial Services, and Cloud & Infrastructure."



About Glocomms USA

Glocomms USA goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.