Cloud Infrastructure Service Market Is Booming Worldwide : Google, Alibaba, Microsoft, DigitalOcean, Oracle

Major players profiled in the study are:

AWS (United States), Microsoft (United States), Google (United States), Alibaba (United States), IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), Fujitsu (Japan), Rackspace (United States), DigitalOcean (United States), Verizon (United States), Cisco Systems (United States) , VMware (United States)



Scope of the Report of Cloud Infrastructure Service

The human tragedy the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted on the world is incalculable and continues to grow. COVID-19 is also impacting entire industries, causing them to randomly move in unpredictable ways, directly impacting cloud services. The trend toward operating more applications, both new and existing, in public cloud environments will continue over the coming years. Organizations will look to take advantage of the unlimited access to capacity, more advanced services, such as AI and analytics, as well as APIs and other tools to accelerate their digital development. Cloud infrastructure services spending may see a slight drop in investment growth momentum for 2020 due to COVID-19 and may reach 135 USD billion. As many employees are transitioning to remote working, there is a sudden surge in demand for collaboration solutions. The share prices of collaboration tools providers have been soaring, and Microsoft announced that it now has 44 million users of the Teams platform globally, due to the high demand for collaboration solutions. At the PaaS layer, the impact is not so clear. Some developers are being sent on leave, as development projects are stalled in favor of remote working projects or until businesses can begin to operate normally again. At the same time, there are many students and developers at home with time to spend on developing new applications and solutions to problems relating to the COVID-19 crisis.



In December 2018, Velcom, a mobile operator tested its new CIS i.e. Voblaka. The new platform is made available for free to customers for up to a month.



On 3rd December 2019, AWS has launched a Local Zone in Los Angeles, California. The Local Zone is a new type of AWS infrastructure deployment that brings select AWS services very close to a particular geographic area. This Local Zone is designed to provide very low latency (single-digit milliseconds) to applications that are accessed from Los Angeles and other locations in Southern California.



On 9th July 2019, IBM and Red Hat announced has that they have closed the transaction under which IBM acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Red Hat for USD 190.00 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of approximately USD 34 billion.



The Global Cloud Infrastructure Service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (PaaS, IaaS, CDN/AND, Managed Hosting, Colocation Services, DRaaS), Application (BFSI, Telecommunications and IT, Manufacturing, Retail and eCommerce, Others), Organization Size (Small and medium sized Enterprises (SMEâ€™s), Large Enterprises), Deployment model (Public, Private, Hybrid), Service (Compute as a Service, Storage as a Service, Disaster Recovery and Backup as a Service, Networking as a Service, Desktop as a Service, Managed Hosting)



Market Opportunities:

- Improved data management, enhanced IT infrastructure management and flexibility, and better security and compliance.



Market Drivers:

- Increase in the investments in new digital transformation initiatives by the Government such as cloud and analytics.

- Increased awareness among enterprises about cloud Infrastructure

- Low cost, Flexibility, scalability and security, Internet of Things (IoT).

- Business continuity requirements leading to high demand for cloud storage.

- Disaster recovery and backup services.

- Increased availability of skilled labor.



Market Trend:

- Increase adoption of cloud-based technologies is the current trend of this market.

- Owing to the increased demand for efficient data sharing computing service

- The rise in the adoption of cloud computing services

- Cloud IaaS adoption is increasing as enterprises are turning to a cloud-based IT model to decrease the capital expenditure.



What can be explored with the Cloud Infrastructure Service Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Cloud Infrastructure Service Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Cloud Infrastructure Service

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



