Overview of the Report of Cloud Integration

Cloud integration is a cloud computing service in which various application programs and data are integrated in order to communicate with each other via cloud bases services. This service is designed to improve connectivity and optimize the business process for enterprises. Moreover, Cloud integration connects various applications, systems and IT environments so as to exchange real time data and process. Once the integration is done, service can be accesses by multiple devices using internet.



The Global Cloud Integration is segmented by following Product Types:

The market study is segmented by Type (IPASS, Big Data Integration Platform, Cloud Migration, E-Commerce Data Integration, Enterprise Service Bus, Extract Load & Transfer and Stream Analytics), by Application (Enterprise Risk Management, Customer Relation Management and Database Management System) and major geographies with country level break-up. According to AMA, the Global Cloud Integration market is expected to see growth rate of 23.0% and may see market size of USD3000.0 Million by 2024.



The report also covers segments and Market Data Break down, including major players. If you are involved in the Global Cloud Integration industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. This study analyzes the market share, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, restraints, opportunities and challenges.



Market Trend

- Increasing trend for faster connectivity to run various applications and devices

- Rising demand of data exchange within organisation and outside as well

- Increasing online payment method across the world

- Surging Trend of Integrations Platform as a service (IPAAS)

Market Drivers

- Soaring in demand of real time customer services

- Increasing automation across the various industries

- Surging adoption of hybrid mix of SaaS and on-premises applications

- Enterprise mobility, increased agility, easy deployment and scalability of platforms are the major drivers in the growth of the cloud integration market

- Increasing adoption of cloud storage across a number of industry verticals

Opportunities

- Increasing adoption of IoT Technology

- Increasing penetration of wireless communication & mobile technology and evolving need of big data storage

Restraints

- lack of sufficient IT infrastructure in underdeveloped nations

Challenges

- Lack of several data security and issues with low market awareness among the users

- The stiff competition among the market vendors



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Cloud Integration Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



