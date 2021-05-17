Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Cloud Integration Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Cloud Integration Market effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.



Major Players in This Report Include:

AWS (United States), Microsoft (United States), IBM (United States), Google (United States), Salesforce (United States), MuleSoft (United States), SAP (United States), Dell Boomi (United States), Informatica (United States), SnapLogic (United States), Actian Corporation (United States), Infor (United States)



AMA released a new market study covering the current COVID-19 impact on the Global Cloud Integration Market with detailed insights on latest scenario, economic slowdown on overall industry.



The competition is expected to become even more intense in the coming years with the entry of several new players in the market.



Brief Overview on Cloud Integration:

Cloud integration is a cloud computing service in which various application programs and data are integrated in order to communicate with each other via cloud bases services. This service is designed to improve connectivity and optimize the business process for enterprises. Moreover, Cloud integration connects various applications, systems and IT environments so as to exchange real time data and process. Once the integration is done, service can be accesses by multiple devices using internet.



Cloud Integration Market Segmentation:

by Type (IPASS, Big Data Integration Platform, Cloud Migration, E-Commerce Data Integration, Enterprise Service Bus, Extract Load & Transfer, Stream Analytics), Application (Enterprise Risk Management, Customer Relation Management, Database Management System), Cloud Deployment Model (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Retail Services, Transportation, Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Banking Financial Institutes and Insurance (BFSI))



Market Drivers:

- Soaring in demand of real time customer services

- Increasing automation across the various industries

- Surging adoption of hybrid mix of SaaS and on-premises applications

- Enterprise mobility, increased agility, easy deployment and scalability of platforms are the major drivers in the growth of the cloud integration market

- Increasing adoption of cloud storage across a number of industry verticals



Market Trends:

- Increasing trend for faster connectivity to run various applications and devices

- Rising demand of data exchange within organisation and outside as well

- Increasing online payment method across the world

- Surging Trend of Integrations Platform as a service (IPAAS)

Market Challenges:

- Lack of several data security and issues with low market awareness among the users

- The stiff competition among the market vendors

Market Opportunities:

- Increasing adoption of IoT Technology

- Increasing penetration of wireless communication & mobile technology and evolving need of big data storage



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Integration Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025



