Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Zuul Kitchen, Amped Kitchens, Bamboo Asia, Kitopi

Major players profiled in the study are:

Kitchen United (United States), Rebel Foods (India), Zuul Kitchen (United States), Amped Kitchens (United States), Fulton Kitchens (United States), Kitopi (United States), UberEats (United States), Bamboo Asia (United States), The Local Culinary (United States), Keatz (Canada)



Scope of the Report of Cloud Kitchen Foodservice

Cloud Kitchen is a restaurant that only in food making and does not provide dining services. It is also known as ghost kitchens, dark kitchen, and many others. This market is highly growing in India, from the last five years it grows around 5%. These are basically virtual restaurants, with the rapid development in food delivery services such as Swiggy, uber, and many others are driving the growth in this market in a rapid market. Growing development in junk food and eating outside habits. In this pandemic situation, nobody knew that it would badly hit on the Food & Beverage, which led to the growing concept of cloud kitchen that helped end consumer to enjoy restaurant-like food at home and made generate earning foodpreneurs.



In Feb 2020, Kitopi announced funding around USD 60 million. The company recently operates on 30 Kitchen, through this new funding the company will open 50 new delivery-focused kitchens in the United States, and 100 across the globe, by the end of 2020.



The Global Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Kitchen Type (Independent Cloud Kitchen, Commissary/Share Kitchen, Kitchen Pods), Nature (Franchised, Standalone), Technology (Point of Sale (POS), Reporting and Analytics, Delivery Applications, Inventory Management, Kitchen Management), Delivery Type (Online Food Delivery, Restaurant Direct)



Market Opportunities:

- This Industry Required Less Investment to Enter in this Market

- Continuous Development in Technology Such as AI-Enabled Contactless Self-Checkout Platform



Market Drivers:

- The Emergence of Food Delivery Service Platforms Such as Uber, and Others

- Lower Real-estate and Upfront Cost



Market Trend:

- Growing Demand in India



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



