New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global cloud kitchen market was valued at USD 0.65 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.63 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 17.2%. The study provides an overall insight into the factors responsible for the growth in the cloud kitchen market. The factors driving the cloud kitchen market are the rising adoption of online food delivery platforms, eliminating the need for physical infrastructure and equipment, increasing standard of living and urbanization, and the low cost implementation. The cloud kitchen market offers different opportunities to the suppliers due to the growing investments for the digitalization of process and industries, growing alliances of restaurant owners and the technology vendors, and the increasing adoption of food delivery applications worldwide.



The study also analyses the market share, growth forecast and rate, current and future trends, market drivers and restraints, opportunities and challenges, risks, along with a detailed SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The report also offers strategic recommendations to established players as well as details on entry barriers for new entrants.



Additionally, this report is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Cloud Kitchen market. It is furnished with key statistical data regarding the effect of the pandemic on the supply chain and economic scenario of the market. The study also covers the changes in market dynamics and trends and offers a futuristic perspective in a post-COVID-19 scenario. The report also encompasses an initial and future assessment of the impact of the global health crisis on the industry.



Competitive Analysis:



The report covers extensive analysis of the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the prominent players operating in the industry. The key players are committed to innovations and advancements in product and technological developments and formulate strategic investment plans. The profiles of key companies such as Toast, Inc., Square, Inc., Xenial, Inc., Ambiosys Labs Pvt Ltd., ORDERLORD, LogBase Technologies LLP, POSist Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bringg Delivery Technologies Ltd., PAR Technology Corp., and Lightspeed HQ. are covered in the report and offers basic information, company overview, m-cap valuations, profit margins, global reach and position, financial standing, and market share, among others.



For the purpose of this report, global Cloud Kitchen market according to Service, Software, Deployment Mode, End-user, and Region:



Component type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Platform

Services

Consulting and Training Services

System Integration and deployment

Technical Support

Managed Services



Solutions (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Order Management

Brand Management

Inventory Management

Customer Experience Management

Marketing Management

Reporting & Analytics

Others



Deployment type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Web

Mobile



End-User (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Commercial Space

Residential

Hospitality

Others



To understand the dynamics of the global Cloud Kitchen market, the industry is analysed over the key geographical regions.



These key regions of the world include:



North America(U.S., Canada)

Europe(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key selling points of this research study-



The study gives an in-depth evaluation of the evolving competitive scenario that gives the reader/client a competitive edge.



It offers a holistic view of all critical aspects boosting or limiting the growth of the secto



The market intelligence report derives an eight-year forecast, including historical, contemporary, and potential market prospects, projecting the estimated progress of the market



It aids informed decision-making by offering an exhaustive database of the pivotal market segments and sub-segments.



