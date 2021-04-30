Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Global Cloud Logistics Software Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Cloud Logistics Software Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cloud Logistics is a cloud-based transportation management solution that helps to manage their day-to-day operations and routines. It is a mobile solution designed for drivers which helps them gain visibility about new loads, accept them, receive delivery instructions, and capture proof of delivery signatures. It gives process templates for claims, charge-backs, inventory, orders, and shipments that help users create a customizable collaboration platform. Additionally, Cloud Logistics provides a real-time activity stream, vendor and client portals, and an EDI broker. Support is offered via phone and email. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Softlink Global (United States), Schaefer Systems International Pvt Ltd (India), Oracle Corporation (United States), Blue Yonder (United States), TRANSPOREON GmbH (Germany), Royal 4 Systems (United States), 3PL Central LLC (United States), Abivin (Singapore), Eyefreight (Netherlands), Soloplan GmbH (Germany), Ramco Systems Limited (India) and HoustonTech (United States).,



Market Overview of Global Cloud Logistics Software



Market Overview of Global Cloud Logistics Software

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Cloud Logistics Software Market:



Key Applications/end-users of Global Cloud Logistics SoftwareMarket: Large Enterprises, Mid Size Business, Small Business and Other Applications



Top Players in the Market are: Softlink Global (United States), Schaefer Systems International Pvt Ltd (India), Oracle Corporation (United States), Blue Yonder (United States), TRANSPOREON GmbH (Germany), Royal 4 Systems (United States), 3PL Central LLC (United States), Abivin (Singapore), Eyefreight (Netherlands), Soloplan GmbH (Germany), Ramco Systems Limited (India) and HoustonTech (United States).



Region Included are: ** South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of Cloud Logistics Software market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Cloud Logistics Software market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Cloud Logistics Software market performance

– Market players information to sustain and enhance their footprint



Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Global Cloud Logistics Software Market Industry Overview

1.1 Cloud Logistics Software Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Cloud Logistics Software Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview



Chapter Two: Global Cloud Logistics Software Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Cloud Logistics Software Market Size by Demand

2.3 Global Cloud Logistics Software Market Forecast by Demand



Chapter Three: Global Cloud Logistics Software Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Cloud Logistics Software Market Size by Type

3.3 Cloud Logistics Software Market Forecast by Type



Chapter Four: Major Region of Cloud Logistics Software Market

4.1 Global Cloud Logistics Software Sales

4.2 Global Cloud Logistics Software Revenue & market share



Chapter Five: Major Companies List



Chapter Six: Conclusion



Key questions answered

- How Global Cloud Logistics Software Market Growth & Size is Changing with Years to Come?

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Cloud Logistics Software market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Cloud Logistics Software market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Cloud Logistics Software market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



