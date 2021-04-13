Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Cloud Logistics Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cloud Logistics Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cloud Logistics Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Softlink Global (United States), Schaefer Systems International Pvt Ltd (India), Oracle Corporation (United States), Blue Yonder (United States), TRANSPOREON GmbH (Germany), Royal 4 Systems (United States), 3PL Central LLC (United States), Abivin (Singapore), Eyefreight (Netherlands), Soloplan GmbH (Germany), Ramco Systems Limited (India), HoustonTech (United States).



Definition:

Cloud Logistics is a cloud-based transportation management solution that helps to manage their day-to-day operations and routines. It is a mobile solution designed for drivers which helps them gain visibility about new loads, accept them, receive delivery instructions, and capture proof of delivery signatures. It gives process templates for claims, charge-backs, inventory, orders, and shipments that help users create a customizable collaboration platform. Additionally, Cloud Logistics provides a real-time activity stream, vendor and client portals, and an EDI broker. Support is offered via phone and email.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Cloud Logistics Software Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Complexity of Operations in the Logistics Industry

- Demand for Better Collaboration and Information Flow in the Companies for Enhanced Service



Market Trend

- Introduction of Artificial Intelligence in the Supply Chain and Logistics Software

- Growing Use of Software as a Service Model in Cloud Supply Chain Management



Opportunities

- Increasing Industrialization and Digitization in Emerging Economies

- Growing Demand from Small and Medium Enterprises



Challenges

- Lack of Skilled Expertise and Systematic Upgradation of Services

- Complexity Involved in Implementation of Cloud Supply Chain Management Service At Large Scale



The Global Cloud Logistics Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Large Enterprises, Mid Size Business, Small Business, Other Applications), Platform (Windows, Android, IOS), End User (Automotive, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Telecommunication and IT, Industrial, Engineering and Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



