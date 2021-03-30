Cloud-Managed LAN Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2026 : Nokia, Iricent, CommScope

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2021 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Cloud-managed LAN Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.



Key players in the global Cloud-managed LAN market

Cisco Systems (United States), Aerohive Networks (United States), HP Enterprise Development LP (United States), DXC Technology (United States), Iricent Ltd (Dublin), Nokia (Finland), T-Systems International GmbH (Germany), Juniper Networks (United States), Extreme Networks (United States), CommScope (United States), Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (China)



Cloud managed LAN is a data communication network which connects various terminals or computers within a limited geographical area along with operating data and services residing in the cloud. This technology nowadays has become a popular source of communication network with broader market prospects. Cloud managed LAN services provides secure connectivity, cloud hosted centralized platform and an intuitive browser-based dashboard and hence are influencing the market prospects. Moreover, this technology is boosting the growth of the market as it facilitates quick and uncomplicated device exchanges in the data communication network.



What's Trending in Market:

Rising Adoption of BYOD and CYOD in Enterprises



Challenges:

Lack of Standards in Terms of Connectivity



Restraints:

Security and Privacy Issues May Hinder the Market



Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Deployment of Wi-Fi Solutions in Public Venues

Access to High Speed Internet and Cost Effectiveness



The Global Cloud-managed LAN Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Components (Hardware (Routers, Switches, Wi-Fi Access Point, Gateway), Solutions (Network Management, Monitoring and Performance Management, Guest Access, On-boarding Services), Services (Professional Services, Managed Services)), Deployment (Public cloud, Private cloud, Hybrid cloud), Industry vertical (IT and telecom, BFSI, Government and Defence, Transportation and Logistics, Others), Organisation size (SMEs, Large enterprises)



