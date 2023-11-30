Cloud Master Data Management Market May See a Big Move : Reltio, TIBCO, Onexte, Axtria, Prospecta

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2023 -- Latest released research study on Cloud Master Data Management Market delivers volume and values at regional and company levels considering slowdown due to COVID across the globe. From a global perspective, the report analyzes historical data and future prospects to represent the total Global Cloud Master Data Management Market size broken down by various segments (type and application) and by highest potential and emerging countries. Some of the players profiled are IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), Dell (United States), Microsoft (United States), Reltio (United States), TIBCO (United States), Onexte (United States), Axtria (United States), Prospecta (Australia), AWS (United States), SAP (Germany), Teradata (United States).



Definition:

Cloud Data Management Platform as a service, provides enterprise data-driven applications with a trusted view of data in a hybrid computing environment. Of late, master data management (MDM) on cloud offers models for speed, cost-effectiveness and scalability across industries. With the advent of Internet of Things (IoT) technology and penetration of social media are some of the factors driving the adoption of cloud master data management market.



Global Cloud Master Data Management Market Segmentation's

On the Basis of Type: Implementation, Consulting, Training and Support

On the Basis of Application: Product Data, Customer Data, Supplier Data, Others

Additional Segmentation: Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), Industry Type (BFSI, Government, Retail, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others)

On the Basis of Region: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa



Market Drivers

- Improve operational productivity and enhance sales productivity

- Surging penetration of information technology all over various sectors worldwide



Market Trend

- Rise in deployment of IoT and Big data among various industries



Opportunities

- Increasing IT industry in many emerging economies such as India, Brazil and others

- Surging demand for Cloud MDM Software in BFSI Sector



Challenges

- Increasing cyber threats



Regulatory Factors

California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) is passing a law for protection of data in United States which will be effective by January, 2020. It is expected to be countryâ€™s highest commendable security and privacy law. Also, SEC is taking risk prohibiting steps to overcome breaches in financial sectors specific to public listed companies to increase risk assurance. European Union laws (GDPR) is taking important measures to protect data privacy and is expected to impact ~4% of global annual sales.



Key Questions Answered in the report:

Q 1. How much revenue the Cloud Master Data Management Market is expected to make during the valuation period between 2023 and 2028?

Q 2. Which product segment is expected to lead by the end of the forecast period?

Q 3. What are the key growth strategies used by prominent players to stay competitive and fight against economic turnaround and COVID -19?

-Q 4. What are the different segments within the Cloud Master Data Management Market and how are those individual segments gear up sales growth and by when?

-Q 5.What next, which areas are likely to experience growth and what opportunities exist within the Cloud Master Data Management Market?



