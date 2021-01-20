Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Cloud Master Data Management Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cloud Master Data Management Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cloud Master Data Management Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



The current market players are adopting various strategies, such as strategic alliances, to expand their regional footprint in growing economies. Key players operating in the global Cloud Master Data Management are:

BCA Technologies, 3D Source, KBMax, Axonom, Cincom Systems, CallidusCloud, Solidify, Salesforce, Verenia, Blue Zebra, Configure One



Definition:

Cloud Data Management Platform as a service, provides enterprise data-driven applications with a trusted view of data in a hybrid computing environment. Of late, master data management (MDM) on cloud offers models for speed, cost-effectiveness and scalability across industries. With the advent of Internet of Things (IoT) technology and penetration of social media are some of the factors driving the adoption of cloud master data management market.



Cloud Master Data Management Market Segmentation:

Cloud Master Data Management Market Study by Type (Implementation, Consulting, Training and Support), Application (Product Data, Customer Data, Supplier Data, Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), Industry Type (BFSI, Government, Retail, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others)



Latest Developments in the Cloud Master Data Management Market

Recently, IBM Corporation extended its tie-up with Hortonworks towards exploring new management solutions through data science and machine learning.



Cloud Master Data Management Market Drivers

- Improve operational productivity and enhance sales productivity

- Surging penetration of information technology all over various sectors worldwide



Cloud Master Data Management Market Trends

- Rise in deployment of IoT and Big data among various industries



Cloud Master Data Management Market Challenges

- Increasing cyber threats



