Cloud Migration Market May Set Massive Growth by 2030

Oracle Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), NTT Data (Japan), RiverMeadow Software (United States), Rackspace US (United States), Informatica (United States), OVH US LLC (United States)



The cloud migration market is expected to expand in the future due to the increasing demand for cloud computing and the growing need for agility and automation. The process of shifting digital business processes to the cloud is known as cloud migration. BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, IT and telecommunications, manufacturing, and other industries are all using cloud migration. Demand is being driven by the flexibility in accessing data and advanced technology that helps businesses improve working policies and reach goals in a short amount of time.



In July 2019, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the successful completion of a large-scale cloud migration project for Randstad, a global leader in the HR services industry.

In Sept 2019, RiverMeadow SoftwareÂ® Inc.announced that it has worked with Cambridge University PressÂ® to successfully move its entire server estate to Amazon Web Services (AWS).



by Application (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Services (Platform as a Service, Infrastructure as a Service, Software as a Service), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Other End-user Verticals), Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud)



Opportunities:

High Adoption Rate of Cloud Migration Services in End-User Industries

Increasing Number of Enterprises.



Market Drivers:

Increasing Usage of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Acceptance of Cloud from Large Organizations.



Challenges:

Security is a Concern During and After Migration



