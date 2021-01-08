Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2021 -- Latest Research Study on Cloud Migration Services Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Cloud Migration Services Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Cloud Migration Services. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Players Includes:

Amazon Web Services (United States), IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Google (United States), Cisco Systems, NTT Data (Japan), DXC (United States), VMware (United States), Rackspace (United States), Informatica (United States), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (United States), WSM Communications Group Limited (United Kingdom), Zerto Inc. (United States), Virtustream Inc. (United States), RiverMeadow Software, Inc. (United States) and OpenStack, LLC (United States)

Cloud migration refers to the process of moving applications, data and other business components to a cloud computing environment. One of the common models is the transfer of applications and data from an on-premises data center to the public cloud. Based on the deployment model public cloud expected to gain maximum market share owing to increasing adoption by enterprises for developing better techniques to reduce cost and enhance operational profits.

Type (Infrastructure Migration, Data Migration, Platform Migration, Application Migration, Others), Application (Project Management, Infrastructure Management, Compliance and Security Management, Others), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecommunications and ITEs, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods and Retail, Media and Entertainment, Others), Service (DevOps, Disaster Recovery, Managed Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud)

Market Drivers

- Increasing Use of Cloud Migration Services between Operation and Development Teams within an Enterprise.

- Easier and Faster Deployment of Cloud Migration Services



Market Trend

- Pay-As-You-Go Model to Promote Cloud Migration Services amongst SMEs

- Emphasizing On Reducing Capital and Operational Expenditure for Organizations



Restraints

- Lack of Technical Expertise to Adopt New Technology



Opportunities

- Rising Demand for Security and Compliance Management among Organizations

- Increasing Adoption of Cloud Migration Services in both SMEs and Large Enterprises



Challenges

- Integration of Cloud Technology with Other Enterprise Applications



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Cloud Migration Services Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Cloud Migration Services Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



