Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) Market Is Forecasted to Grow $19.3 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2023 -- The global Cloud-native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) Market size is projected to grow from US$ 7.8 billion in 2022 to US$ 19.3 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.9 %. Increasing cyberattacks and the growing adoption of remote working trend by SMEs are some of the factors driving the market growth.



By cloud type, public cloud segment to account for a larger market size during the forecast period



Public cloud includes a platform being managed by a third party. In the public cloud model, the cloud resources are operated by a third-party cloud service provider and operated over the internet. It uses the standard cloud computing model to make resources and services available to remote users worldwide. Public cloud services can be used for free or be provided through subscription or on-demand pricing schemes, including the pay-per-usage model. The main benefits of public cloud include a decreased requirement for organizations to invest in maintaining their on-premises IT resources; scalability to meet workload and user demands; and fewer wasted resources because customers pay with pay-per-usage model. The public cloud providers offer the infrastructure needed to host and deploy workloads in the cloud. Tools and services help customers manage cloud applications, including data storage, security, and monitoring and reporting capabilities. Some of the challenges with the public cloud include increasing, complex cloud costs and pricing models, skill gaps in the cloud computing industry, limited control, and vendor lock-in period.



By vertical, BFSI to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



Cloud technology is increasingly being used by banks and financial institutions to store data and applications. Cloud technology providers offer products and services that provide improved revenue generation, customer insights, and reduced costs. The deployment of cloud computing models provides control to financial institutions on how they pay for the technology deployed. Cloud deployment provides increased scalability, and organizations can respond more quickly to market shifts. The overall costs are reduced as the organizations do not need to pay for on-premises infrastructure costs. The COVID-19 outbreak has further accelerated data movement to the cloud environment. There is an increasing need for cybersecurity solutions and services in the BFSI vertical to fight against the growing number of physical and cyberattacks on critical infrastructures that are taking place due to the increasing adoption of BYOD and Work from Home (WFH) trends. Financial institutions need to be compliant with regulations such as the PIPEDA. This has led to the growing adoption of CNAPP and associated services. Financial institutes are always early adopters of advanced technologies. CNAPP is one of the essential security tools developed to secure deployed cloud resources and has significant applications in the BFSI vertical.



By region, North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period



North America is expected to be the largest contributor to the global CNAPP market in terms of market share. It is one of the most advanced regions in regard to security technology adoption and infrastructure. The region has recently experienced increasing digitalization and cloud technology adoption. IT spending on system infrastructure is slowly shifting from traditional solutions to cloud. Organizations are rapidly using cloud services for new initiatives or to replace existing systems. The regional presence of key industry players offering CNAPP contributes to driving the market growth in North America. The increasing cyberattacks witnessed in the region contribute to the growth of the CNAPP market in the region. The strengthening of safety standards and regulations is another factor contributing to the growth of the CNAPP market in the region. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) leads the national effort to understand, manage, and reduce cyber and physical infrastructure risks. It helps connect industry and government stakeholders with resources, analyses, and tools to help them build cyber, communications, physical security, and resilience. The Shields Up initiative by CISA recommends that if an organization is using cloud services, it should ensure that IT personnel have reviewed and implemented strong controls outlined in CISA's guidance.



Key Players



The major vendors in the CNAPP market include Check Point (Israel), Trend Micro (Japan), Palo Alto Networks (US), CrowdStrike (US), Fortinet (US), Forcepoint (US), Proofpoint (US), Radware (Israel), Zscaler (US), Sophos (UK), Aqua Security (Israel), Cequence Security (US), Illumio (US), Runecast (UK), Data Theorem (US), MetaSecure (US), Tigera (US), Orca Security (US), Skyhigh Security (US), Caveonix (US), Wiz.io (US), Ermetic (US), Banyan Cloud (US), and AccuKnox (US).



