Cloud Native Storage Market Size, Regional Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2023 -- According to a research report "Cloud Native Storage Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Mode (Public and Private), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Retail & Consumer Goods, Telecommunications, IT & ITeS) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global cloud native storage market size to grow from USD 13.6 billion in 2022 to USD 38.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.1% during the forecast period.



The increased container adoption is driving cloud native storage adoption across organizations. Containerization has extended the need for stateless apps to stateful apps, bringing in the need for persistent storage services that are creating the need for cloud native storage.



As per verticals, the retail and consumer goods segment to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



Cloud native storage market is segmented into BFSI, consumer goods, manufacturing, IT and ITeS telecommunications, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, government and public sector, energy and utilities, and other verticals. As per verticals, the retail and consumer goods is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period. Retailers are invested in providing best online experience to customers as more customers are turning to digital media. One significant element to cater enhanced customer experience through website and application is speed. With the help of cloud native storages retailers can scale up and down storage resources as per applications needs. Cloud native storage in retail and consumer goods also helps in sav vast amount of customers data easily, which is driving its demand.



Object storage solution to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The cloud native storage market by solution is segmented into object storage, block storage, and file storage. During the forecast period, object storage solution to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.8% as such solution offers storage for unstructured data that eliminates the scaling limitations of traditional file storage. Object storage manages data as objects, where data is stored in one large repository which may be distributed across multiple physical storage devices, instead of being divided into files or folders. Object storage adds comprehensive metadata to the file, to eliminate the tiered file structure used in file storage, and places data into a flat address space, called a storage pool. This metadata is key to the success of object storage in that it provides deep analysis of the use and function of data in the storage pool. Cloud native object storage is used for applications, such as disaster recovery, backup, and archiving due to its data availability and flexibility. Object storage solutions are provided by various vendors in the cloud native storage market including AWS, NetApp, Cloudian, Microsoft, IBM, Alibaba Cloud, and Google.



Higher rate of technology adoption helped North America to capture the highest market share



North American countries such as US and Canada strong economic landscape, huge IT budgets, high technology assimilation, and the early adoption of advanced technologies are expected to boost the demand for cloud native storage across North American enterprises. The COVID-19 pandemic has also increased cloud adoption across all industries for US businesses. The pandemic has enhanced the importance of cloud native storage adoption, as such storages enable organizations to adopt private cloud native storage with less cost.



Some of the major Cloud Native Storage market vendors are Microsoft (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), Google (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), VMWare (US), Huawei (China), Citrix (US), Scality (US), Splunk (US), Linbit (US), Rackspace (US), and Robin.Io (US) among others.



