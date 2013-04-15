Cloud PACS Environmentally Beneficial

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- While it may be difficult to really calculate carbon footprint of cloud technology services like cloud PACS, there are strong global environmental benefits of cloud computing. In fact, The Carbon Disclosure Project, a non-profit which tracks corporate climate change information, recently published a report that stated cloud computing is projected to assist large U.S. companies save $12.3 billion in energy costs and cut out 85.7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually by 2020.



Cloud services, including cloud PACS, make a positive contribution to sustainability. The cloud encourages important clean-tech applications like smart grids and using renewable resources for cooling server locations. Cloud PACS in particular encourages those in the healthcare industry to use virtual services such as mobile diagnostics and storing ultrasound images in the cloud to replace resource-heavy methods like film or CDs.



Join Studycast on Twitter this Earth Day (Monday April 22, 2013) for a discussion on the positive environmental effects of cloud services. Follow us @Studycast and use the hashtag #EarthDay