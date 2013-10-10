Cloud PACS Help Physicians Meet the EHR / EMR Deadline

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- The U.S. government has mandated that all health care providers and facilities must switch to electronic medical records (EMR)instead of paper by January 1, 2014. Fortunately, technology services in the cloud for EHR / EMR are becoming more readily available for physicians and hospitals across the country and is helping to make the transition easier to manage.



It is being said that rural hospitals and small, independent physician practices will have a harder time meeting the new EMR requirements, but this is not necessarily true. Cloud PACS services, like Studycast, allow rural practices to access and implement powerful ultrasound and diagnostic technology from the internet, without any fancy equipment or high expense.



Studycast cloud PACS can integrate with health care facility's new or existing EHR / EMR system. It allows physicians to transmit and view ultrasound images anywhere with internet access. It creates complete, professional reports that include study images with just a few clicks, and those images can be shared with patients on any mobile device, including an iPad.



About Core Sound Imaging

Core Sound Imaging, Inc. was built upon the principle of delivering a superior customer experience by offering Studycast® – an advanced software as a service (SaaS) cloud PACS. Core Sound Imaging is fast becoming recognized throughout the U.S. and the world as the most innovative and reliable solution for digital imaging and diagnostic testing workflow solutions. Learn more at http://www.corestudycast.com