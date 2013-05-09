Cloud PACS to Be Offered by Navix

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Core Sound Imaging, Inc. is excited to announce a new relationship with Navix, a diagnostic service provider that specializes in the development of non-invasive cardiovascular lab programs for hospitals, access centers and physician practices. Navix will offer Core Sound Imaging’s web-based PACS application, Studycast, as an optional add-on service to their non-invasive cardiovascular lab program to improve the physician interpretation process with a powerful solution for ultrasound image storage, diagnostic reporting and radiology workflow.



Studycast is a cloud-based ultrasound management software that allows ultrasound images to be viewed anytime, anywhere through a standard web browser enabling physicians to interpret and process patient exams quickly and efficiently. Physicians can sign off on ultrasound exams without having to be in the office. Once approved, final reports are routed to the referring physician, EMR/EHR systems, billing departments, or other client-specified destinations.



“Within our client base there is a growing need for flexible image and reporting tools that are easy to integrate and deploy with other technologies,” said Cheryl Ford, Navix’s President and CEO. “We chose Studycast for its robust features, flexibility in customization and integration, and the ease of implementation, which together make it possible for our clients to more quickly realize the benefits of cost-savings gained through operational efficiencies.”



Navix delivers a wide range of diagnostic services including vascular ultrasound, echocardiography, general ultrasound, obstetrics/gynecology ultrasound, nuclear medicine and Holter monitoring. Navix’s lab program includes comprehensive testing through the use of credentialed technologists, extensive clinical protocols and diagnostic criteria, advanced technology in 3D imaging, lab accreditation, technologist and physician training, marketing services and equipment, and through Studycast, web-based reporting and image storage,.



Studycast’s SmartWorksheets offer exam-specific tools to effectively and efficiently complete an interpretation. A comprehensive workflow solution, Studycast provides support beginning when the ultrasound exam leaves the ultrasound machine and ending when the final report has reached the intended recipients.



“It was important to find a solution that supported Navix’s clinical protocols. The SmartWorksheets included in Studycast are consistent with our exam protocols which make exam processing much easier for our clinicians,” said Robert Kane, SVP of Clinical Services and Business Development.



There are two components that are part of the Studycast process — CoreConnect and CoreWeb. CoreConnect is the gateway product that resides on a computer at the client’s local facility. CoreConnect receives the exam from the ultrasound machine, and then transmits the images and study data to CoreWeb. CoreWeb is the web application that is used to view study images, Studycast SmartWorksheets and final reports.



Patient Data Security



Core Sound Imaging deploys Studycast through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model. Despite increasing regulatory and security challenges, an emerging trend towards the adoption of cloud-based software is starting to take hold in healthcare. Healthcare organizations are realizing not only the economic benefits but the opportunity to improve patient care as a result of implementing cloud computing in many parts of their organization. Navix’s partnership with Core Sound Imaging offers a cost-effective option for physicians and administrators seeking to reduce costs, increase productivity and enhance patient care.



While scrutiny on compliance with Patient Privacy Rights continues to escalate, cloud-based software is gaining momentum in healthcare. In July 2012, research firm Markets and Markets reported that the cloud computing market in the health care sector is expected to grow to $5.4 billion by 2017.



"It is important for healthcare organizations to work with companies who provide solutions that meet HIPAA requirements and understand the governing laws of Patient Privacy Rights," said Mark Smith, President of Core Sound Imaging. “Not only does Studycast assist facilities in meeting HIPAA requirements but also Core Sound Imaging is ISO13485:2003 certified.”



From nearly any ultrasound machine, Studycast can acquire measurement data and populate this data in the online SmartWorksheets. While many applications require technical skills that are not typically available in the health care sector, Navix and Core Sound Imaging make it easy for healthcare organizations to realize the operational benefits that many other businesses have already achieved with cloud computing.



About Navix

Navix provides a wide range of non-invasive diagnostic and specialized services for developing and managing a high-quality vascular lab program that includes training and consulting services to hospitals, physician practices, vascular access centers and other health care providers. Founded in 1995, Navix’s diagnostic services include vascular ultrasound, echocardiography, general ultrasound, obstetrics/gynecology ultrasound, nuclear medicine and Holter monitoring. With a focus on delivering optimal patient care, Navix’s vascular lab program standardizes and optimizes staff training, clinical lab protocols and diagnostic criteria, exam turnaround time and screening programs. Navix’s physician training services include the nationally recognized Interpretation in Vascular Ultrasound Preceptorship, the most comprehensive training for physicians seeking the Registered Physician in Vascular Ultrasound (RPVI) credential. For more information, visit http://www.navixdiagnostix.com



About Core Sound Imaging, Inc.

Based in Raleigh, NC, Core Sound Imaging, Inc. was founded in 2007 with a focus on innovation and customer experiences. The company’s flagship product, Studycast, is an intuitive cloud PACS and workflow solution for medical imaging. Studycast is changing the way medical imaging and interpretation is seen. Over the last five years, the Studycast client base has grown to nearly 350 organizations, including such notables as The Christ Hospital, Mt Sinai Hospital and The Medical Clinic of North Texas. For more information, please visit http://www.corestudycast.com