Major Players in Cloud POS Report Include,

Square Inc (United States), Cegid (France), UTC RETAIL (United States), Shop Keep (United States), PAR Technology (United States), Shopify (Canada), B2B Soft (United States), Intuit (United States), Lightspeed (Canada), Oracle (United States), SalonTarget (United States), RetailOps (United States), Celerant Technology (United States), TouchSuite (United States), Clover (United States), Revel Systems (United States), ERPLY (United States)



Cloud-based point of sale refer as the systems to process and store sales data online which is opposed to locally on the own computer or on-premise server. This one is the newest trend in software of point of sale, and it is quickly growing its popularity. This system can be accessed through internet directly and it is mostly compatible with most of the POS hardware such as cash drawers, printers, etc. Cloud POS totally eliminates the need for a server and moves the traffic flow to datacentre of someone elseâ€™s. The network availability is wireless, so there isnâ€™t any need to connect everything with wires. It is less expensive, and convenient because merchants can access customer data from anywhere though an Internet connection



Cloud POS Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Application (Retail and Consumer Goods, Travel and Hospitality, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare), Services (Training, Consulting, Integration, Support and Maintenance), Organisation (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Component (Solution, Services)



Market Trend

- Growing in the cashless transactions in several countries



Market Drivers

- Growing in the mobility and flexibility of business

- Efficient management of POS terminals across the multiple locations

- Improvement in the delivering services



Opportunities

- Growing demand for e-commerce transactions in retail and consumer goods applications

The Cloud POS market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Cloud POS Market:

Key Market Features in Global Cloud POS Market

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Cloud POS Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Cloud POS Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Cloud POS Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Cloud POS Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Cloud POS Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Software Tools, Platforms, Industry Segmentation, Virtual Assistant, Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others), Application (Virtual Assistant (Chatbots), Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others (includes market research, advertising, and marketing campaign)), Components (Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises))

5.1 Global Cloud POS Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Cloud POS Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Cloud POS Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Cloud POS Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Cloud POS Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



