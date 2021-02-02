Cloud POS (Point of Sale) Market Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Key Vendors, Drivers and Forecast 2020-2027 : Square, Cegid, UTC Retail, Shopify, Intuit, Oracle

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- The Global Cloud POS (Point of Sale) market research report provides an insightful analysis of the current market, along with a futuristic perspective on the growth of the market. The aim of this report is to provide beneficial information to clients, market players, and stakeholders and assist them in making fruitful business decisions according to the information provided. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, market share, revenue, sales volume, and CAGR. The information offered by the report gives an idea about the scope, potential, and profitability of the market.



The recent COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed the dynamics of the market and resulted in an economic slowdown. The report covers an impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall market. It also includes the changes in demands and factors that might influence the growth or restrain the growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. The report also consists of the present and future impact of COVID-19 on the market.



Leading Companies operating in the Global Cloud POS (Point of Sale) Market:

Square Inc., Cegid, UTC Retail, Shopify, Intuit, Oracle Corporation, RetailOps, B2B Soft, Celerant Technology, and Touchsuite, among others.



The Global Cloud POS (Point of Sale) Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.



The leading companies of the global Cloud POS (Point of Sale) market are engaging in various developmental activities such as product developments, extensive product research, innovations, and advancements in product processes to re-launch updated products in the market to gain substantial customer base and market size. The report consists of all the business strategies adopted by the companies along with their financial standing, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate.



The report also highlights business strategies such as alliances, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, joint-ventures, and product launches undertaken by the companies to expand their global position. The report also provides an extensive SWOT analysis of the key players.



For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections up to 2027, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global cloud POS (Point of Sale) market on the basis of type, organization size, industry verticals, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Native Cloud POS

- Hosted Cloud POS



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

- Large Enterprises



Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Retail & Consumer Goods

- Travel & Hospitality

- Media & Entertainment

- Logistics & Transportation

- Healthcare

- Others



Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Main objectives of the Global Cloud POS (Point of Sale) Market:

- Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the Cloud POS (Point of Sale) market

- Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors

- Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

- Actionable insights into the current and prospective outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Cloud POS (POINT OF SALE) Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cloud POS (POINT OF SALE) Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

Continued…



