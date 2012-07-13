SFDATA Announces Release of New Hybrid-Cloud Virtualization Offering

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2012 -- SFDATA today announced the release of its latest product offering, Highly Resilient Desktop Virtualization (HRDV), a full-service desktop management solution at self-service cloud prices based on Virtual Bridges VERDE. The solution leverages SFDATA’s capabilities as a solutions integrator, enterprise desktop expert and hardware appliance designer to deliver a product offering that is cost effective, secure, scalable and resilient.



“The promise of desktop virtualization is here for smaller enterprises looking to reduce costs, simplify IT operations, increase security, and outsource their compute environment like they do with their phones today,” explained SFDATA Founder & CEO J. Gage Hutchens. “HRDV technology is, and directly supports, cloud based computing and provides all of the associated cost savings.”



The product is the result of four years of prototyping and research to create an all-inclusive cost-driven desktop solution that delivers excellent ROI without sacrificing quality, security or scalability. HRDV solution highlights include:



1. Cloud pricing (inexpensive)

2. Security (data and OS) – core used by intelligence and defense organizations worldwide

3. Resilience (multiple backups of user and system data)

4. Network independence - full off-the-network capabilities make the HRDV ideal for notebooks

5. Client-agnostic - most web-browsers can launch a VM

6. LAN speeds - branch cache brings VDI local to users

7. Windows OS upgrades (upgrade to Windows 8 with no additional Microsoft fees)*

8. Solution includes basic architecture and the design of a semi-custom appliance

9. Scalable - HRDV is cluster-aware (a new server is simply deployed into the cluster when needed)

10. Cost savings - prices diminish an average of 30 percent in years two and three respectively, thereafter decreasing 10 percent a year until a floor of $22 per user is reached. No long-term contracts are required to take advantage of this pricing; only uninterrupted annual renewal*

11. Linux-compatible - only solution to offer complete Linux-as-a-desktop capability

12. Full service - monthly cost includes antivirus; spyware and malware detection; data backup; Windows patching and 3rd party application patching

13. Help desk – For HRDV cloud branch, a US-based helpdesk provides expert help for Office, browsers and almost all common off-the-shelf (COTS) software. Billing is in 15 minute increments with most tickets costing $35. An additional fee applies to notebooks.



HRDV’s combination of US-based pay-as-you-go help desk, together with contractually diminishing monthly cloud pricing for full service image and application management, as well as secure platform with offline capabilities, delivers unparalleled value in the marketplace.



Designed for organizations that want to escape the constraints of physical computing, Virtual Bridges VERDE simplifies desktop management, improves security and increases business agility. It provides end users access to Windows and Linux desktops from any location or device — including tablets, notebooks, laptops and thin clients.



Among its many benefits, VERDE offers unified monitoring and management of desktops across onsite and offsite environments; high-definition multimedia support; automatic bi-directional sync for true mobility; and advanced cloud branch capabilities including disaster recovery and business continuity.



“As the only purpose-built solution for desktop management, VERDE is providing customers and ISV’s a best-in-class alternative to physical computing that gives them more flexibility, scalability and security across highly distributed, diverse organizations,” said Jim Curtin, CEO of Virtual Bridges. “We’re proud to be working with SFDATA to bring this offering to market, and to deliver on the promise of improved desktop TCO for businesses of all sizes.”



-Microsoft Software Assurance or Intune required



-COTS Internet available upgrades included monthly with first Gold master



About SFDATA

SFDATA provides executive-level information technology consulting expertise. Deliverables include enterprise end user computing and desktop virtualization solutions, agile software development, and a variety of server services. Empowering information technology within large financial institutions for over a decade, SFDATA applies a business focus to IT. Also, SFDATA provides unique value through its comprehensive expertise across systems, software and their optimal application within the business environment. For additional information, visit http://www.sfdata.net.



About Virtual Bridges

Virtual Bridges VERDE is an award-winning desktop management and provisioning solution that leverages virtualization to deliver desktops either on-premises or in the cloud. VERDE helps enterprises transform TCO by simplifying desktop management, improving security and compliance, and increasing the organizational agility across Windows and Linux environments. Virtual Bridges is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information visit: http://vbridges.com.