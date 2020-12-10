Cloud Project Portfolio Managements Market May Set New Growth: HP, Clarizen, SAP

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2020 -- Cloud Project Portfolio Managements Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Cloud Project Portfolio Managements industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Cloud Project Portfolio Managements producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2020-2025 worldwide Cloud Project Portfolio Managements Market covering extremely significant parameters. According to AMA, the Global Cloud Project Portfolio Managements market is expected to see growth rate of 13.4% and may see market size of USD4.96 Billion by 2024.



Key Players in This Report Include,

CA Technologies (United States), HP (United States), Changepoint Corp (Canada), Clarizen (United States), Microsoft Corp (United States), Planview (United States), Mavenlink (United States), Oracle Corp United States), Planisware (Belgium), Servicenow (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Upland Software (United States) and Workfront (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Lanisware (United States) and ServiceNow Inc. (United States).



Brief Summary of Cloud Project Portfolio Managements:

The cloud project portfolio management is an integrated enterprise solution that helps organizations work more efficiently and offering multiple levels of project data. Moreover, it also offers modern project execution tools and management tools that help companies manage their tasks, project and resources. The increasing adoption of cloud analytics and improved business efficiencies for the SMEs are the major driving factor which is boosting the growth of the very market.



Market Drivers

- Improved Business Efficiencies For The SMEs

- Increasing need for ROI in process manufacturing industries



Market Trend

- High adoption of cloud analytics



Restraints

- High cost associated with cloud project portfolio management service



Opportunities

- The surge in E-commerce and social media

- Increasing adoption of cloud-based ppm solutions among SMEs



Challenges

- Data theft and rising concerns cover security related issues

- Lack of experienced professional for cloud PPM



The Global Cloud Project Portfolio Managements Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below: by Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Application (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecommunication and ITES, Manufacturing, Government and Public Sector, Retail and Consumer Goods, Other), Deployment Model type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud)



This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Global Cloud Project Portfolio Managements Market.



Regions Covered in the Cloud Project Portfolio Managements Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



The research study has taken the help of graphical presentation techniques such as infographics, charts, tables, and pictures.



The detailed elaboration of the Global Cloud Project Portfolio Managements Market has been provided by applying industry analysis techniques such as SWOT and Porter's five-technique. Collectively, this research report offers a reliable evaluation of the global market to present the overall framework of businesses.



Attractions of the Cloud Project Portfolio Managements Market Report:

- The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2025)

- The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor's overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

- The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

- The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and start-up's details that are actively working in the market

- The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario



