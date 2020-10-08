Cloud Radio Access Network Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace over 2020-2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- The growing ubiquity of smartphones has radically increased data consumption in the recent past and thereby escalated the need for stronger networks. According to a recent business intelligence report by Transparency Market Research, the players operating in the global cloud radio access network market will have strong new opportunities to replace the conventional RAN architecture with cloud-RAN in order to meet consumer demands. For instance, in November 2017, Ericsson, a Sweden-based telecommunication company, declared in its mobility report that North America owns the highest share of LTE subscriptions (nearly 80%) and some of the leading operators in the region have started their expansion in pre-standardized 5G in 2017.



Companies Expanding via Strategic Partnerships



Over in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific, similar strategic alliances are being observed to upgrade the services offered by both the parties. For example, in January 2017, Ericsson signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Mobile Research Institute (CMRI), which is a research division of China Mobile. The MOU involves collaborative research and development on Cloud RAN with an aim to deploy new services based on this technology. The report identifies and profiles some of the other notable companies in the global cloud radio access network market, such as Hitachi Data Systems Ltd., Intel Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Telco Systems, Actix International Limited, Aricent Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and ZTE Corporation.



Global Cloud-RAN Market to be worth US$1,870.8 mn by 2025



If the projections of the TMR report are to be believed, the demand in the global cloud radio access network market will expand at a formidable CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. The analysts of the report have evaluated that the opportunities in the global C-RAN market translated into a revenue of US$814.8 mn in 2017 and have estimated it to swell up to US$1,870.8 mn by the end of 2025. Among various components pertaining to this market, remote radio units have been anticipated to provide for the maximum demand where services segment is also gaining traction. Application-wise, large public venues is the most profitable category. Geographically, North America is a highly lucrative region, promising to provide for a demand worth of US$781.6 mn by 2025.



Capability to Reduce Power Consumption Driving Adoption



On the back of growing inclination of consumers towards video content, that too on the move, the demand for 4G and 5G access is escalating and providing the strongest traction to the global cloud radio access network market. In addition to that, the ability of these components to provide for energy efficiency and reduce power cost are some of the other factors expected to reflect positively, prompting network operators to upgrade from their conventional RANs. On the other hand, need to comply with governance and security standards, issues pertaining to Bbu cooperation and cell clustering, and the need for high fronthaul capacities are some of the restraints obstructing the market from attaining its true potential. Nevertheless, the analysts of the report have highlighted that increasing adoption of cloud technology and consistent innovations by the telecom operators will open new revenue avenues in the global cloud-RAN market in the near future.



Key Takeaways:



The demand in the global cloud radio access network market projected to multiply at a notable CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

North America, driven by the developed country of the U.S., to remain most profitable region until 2025, although Asia Pacific is another region of focus.

Competitive Landscape moderately consolidated with strategic partnerships to determine the leader in the near future.

The information presented in this review is based on a Transparency Market Research report, titled, "Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market (Component – Infrastructure (Remote Radio Units, Baseband Units, and Fronthaul), Solution, and Services (Consulting Services, Design and deployment, and Maintenance and Support); Application – Targeted Outdoor Urban Areas, Large Public Venues, High-density Urban Areas, and Suburban and Rural Areas) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025."



Key Segments of the Global Cloud Radio Access Network Market



Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market, By Component



Infrastructure

Remote Radio Units

Baseband Units

Fronthaul

Others

Solution

Services

Network Services

Custom Services

System Integration Services

Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market, By Application



Large Public Venues

Targeted Outdoor Urban Areas

High-density Urban Areas

Suburban and Rural Areas

Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market, By Region



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



