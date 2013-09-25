New Software research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Cloud RAN (Radio Access Network) proposes a revolutionary move towards the deployment and management of next generation cellular networks. It has been witnessed that the revenue growth in mobile communications has been slow, as opposed to the surging mobile internet traffic, thereby forcing communications providers, network equipment manufacturers and the entire telecom ecosystem to diversify its products and offerings. As the incumbent infrastructure remains under-utilized with heavy investments at stake, mobile equipment providers are now turning to the cloud for enhanced efficiency and productivity of the traditional infrastructure.
Cloud RAN offers cost effective solutions to mobile operators, by consolidating the processing of base stations into single server farms, thereby providing an alternative approach to the current standards, at a lower cost. With increasing investments and surging interest from the entire cloud and telecom ecosystem, Cloud Radio Access Network is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years. Major players in this market include Intel, Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia Siemens Network (NSN), Alcatel-Lucent and China Mobile, amongst many other major vendors.
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The Cloud RAN market report provides global adoption trends, competitive landscape, key dynamics and market forecast for various market segments. The report focuses on various components and highlights market opportunities across all regions. The report also focuses on global adoption trends, evolving technologies and venture capital funding. MarketsandMarkets has segmented the global Cloud Radio Access Network market by components, services and regions given below:
By Components:
Remote Radio Heads (RRH)
Optical Transport Network (OTN)
Baseband Units (BBU)
Processors
Servers
Test and measurement equipment
By Services:
Network Services
System Integration
Custom Services
By Regions:
North America (NA)
Europe (EU)
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Latin America (LA)
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