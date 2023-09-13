Cloud Robotics Market Is Booming Worldwide : Google, Microsoft, Ortelio, Rapyuta Robotics, Microsoft

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Cloud Robotics Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Cloud Robotics market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Amazon Robotics (United States), C2RO (Canada), CloudMinds Technology Inc. (United States), Google LLC (United States), HIT Robot Group (United States), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Ortelio Ltd (United Kingdom), Rapyuta Robotics (Japan), Tend.ai Inc. (United States), V3 Smart Technologies (Singapore)



Scope of the Report of Cloud Robotics

Cloud robotics is an emerging field of robotics rooted in cloud computing, cloud storage, and other Internet technologies centered around the benefits of converged infrastructure and shared services. It allows robots to benefit from the powerful computational, storage, and communications resources of modern data centers. In addition, it removes overheads for maintenance and updates, and reduces dependence on custom middleware. The global cloud robotics market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The rising implementation of cloud-based technologies for automation across different end use industries and growing adoption of robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a slight decline in the growth during the next few year but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



Stringent Worldwide Government Regulations Regarding Shutting Down the Production & Services Across Different Countries of the World to Avoid the Spread of COVID-19



In June 2018, Microsoft announced that it has completed the acquisition of AI startup Bonsai which is specialized in reinforcement learning for autonomous systems.



The Global Cloud Robotics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Industrial Robots, Consumer Robots, Military Robots, Commercial Robots), Service Model (Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)), Industry Verticals (Manufacturing, Defense & Government, BFSI, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, Others), Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Component (Software, Services {Consulting, Implementation, Training & Support})



Market Opportunities:

- Industry 4.0 is Expected to Create Huge Opportunities for Market Vendors During the Forecast Period Propelled by Rising Use of Robots for Industrial Automation



Market Drivers:

- Rising Implementation of the Cloud-based Technology

- Rapid Increase in the Adoption of Wireless Technologies and Smart Devices

- Increasing Demand for Automation Across Different End Use Industries

- Rise in Demand for Robotics-As-A-Service (RaaS)



Market Trend:

- Increase in the Adoption of IoT and Advancements in AI and Machine Learning Technologies



What can be explored with the Cloud Robotics Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Cloud Robotics Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Cloud Robotics

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Table of Contents

Global Cloud Robotics Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Cloud Robotics Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Cloud Robotics Market Forecast



Finally, Cloud Robotics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



