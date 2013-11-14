Cloud Security 2013: Companies and Solutions : Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Cloud security is the set of security protocols and technologies that protect the cloud resources and the integrity of data stored in a cloud computing environment. Cloud security differs from traditional computer security in that it is not focused on preventing access to specific machines.



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This report provides information about cloud computing environment including types of cloud computing models, challenges facing cloud computing, best practices for cloud security, and analysis of key players in cloud security industry. The report provides an overview of key security components of popular cloud security solutions including architecture and capabilities. The report also provides a market outlook and view into the future of cloud security.



CLOUD COMPUTING MODELS 6

Storage-as-a-service 6

Database-as-a-service 7

Information-as-a-service 7

Business-Process-as-a-Service 7

Application-as-a-service 7

Platform-as-a-service 7

Integration-as-a-service 7

Security-as-a-service 7



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Report Benefits:



Understand the basics of cloud computing

Evaluation of cloud security companies and their solutions

Identify key practices of cloud security vendors and customers

Understand cloud computing environment, benefits and challenges

Identify the evolution of cloud to content, applications, content, and communications

Understand cloud security solutions including components, architecture and capabilities



Target Audience:



Telecom service providers

Security solutions providers

Content and application providers

Datacenter and hosting companies

Cloud services (SaaS, IaaS, PaaS) companies

Companies involved with SDN and virtualization



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Companies in Report:



BARRACUDA

CARPATHIA

CISCO

CITRIX

EXPEDIENT

HYTRUST

MCAFEE

OPSOURCE

SAFENET

TRAPEZOID

VIRTUSTREAM



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