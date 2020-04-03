Cloud Security Market Economic Forecasting by 2026 : Trend Micro, IBM Corp, Symantec Corp, CA Technologies

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- Cloud computing security comprises the implementation of cybersecurity to secure and prevent leakage and theft of the data. This industry deploys various technologies and lays down a broad set of policies to protect the applications and crucial infrastructure. It consists of various services that are fragmented into cloud identity and Access Management (IAM), Data protection Loss Prevention (DLP), Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), and security management. This whole package of cloud security system is enforced at every public and private organization.



DataIntelo forecasts that the cloud security market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26% by 2022. In 2017, the market was estimated to be $4.2 Billion and projected to spiral up to 12.8 Billion in the forecast period. Technological advancements in Internet of Things (IoT) and on-going trend such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) is encouraging the business enterprises to adopt the cloud security services; thus, stimulating the growth of the market. One of the major factors that are inhibiting the demand for services is a lack of trust in service providers owing to the monopoly of the data usage by third parties for their own benefits. Currently, the industry is at a nascent stage in developing countries; however, the growth in the IT industry will bolster the growth of the market.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=84931



Segment by Key players:

- Trend Micro

- IBM Corp

- Symantec Corp

- CA Technologies

- Cisco Jasper

- Telular

- Microsoft Azure



Segment by Type:

- Identity and Access Management (IAM)

- Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

- Intrusion Detection System (IDS)

- Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

- Encryption



Segment by Application:

- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

- Aerospace and Defense

- Automotive

- Energy and Utilities

- Government and Public Utilities

- Healthcare and Life Sciences

- IT and Telecom

- Manufacturing

- Retail

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=84931



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Cloud Security Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Cloud Security Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Cloud Security Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Cloud Security Market Forecast

4.5.1. Cloud Security Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Cloud Security Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Cloud Security Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Cloud Security Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Cloud Security Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Cloud Security Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Cloud Security Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Cloud Security Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Cloud Security Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Cloud Security Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Cloud Security Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Cloud Security Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



For More Enquiry About This Report @ https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=84931



About DataIntelo

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info –DataIntelo

Name – Alex Mathews

Email – sales@dataintelo.com

Website – https://dataIntelo.com

Blog – https://dataintelo.com/blog/

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.