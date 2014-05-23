New Computer Technology market report from Markets and Markets: "Cloud Security Market - Global Advancements, Forecasts & Analysis (2014-2019)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Cloud Security Market (Cloud IAM/IDAAS, DLP, Web Security, Email Security, Cloud IDS/IPS, SIEM, Encryption Services, BCDR, Network Security, Cloud Database Security, Virtualization Security) - Global Advancements, Forecasts & Analysis (2014-2019)
Cloud Security is a strong growing market. This market witnessed the growth, particularly after 2010, when majority of organizations started adopting cloud services for cost cutting, agility and flexibility of IT infrastructure. Also, this era experienced the emergence of cloud specific threats. Hence to balance the migration to cloud services without compromising security led to adoption of cloud security solutions by various industries. Presently, the market is buoyed by other major factors also including increasing dependence on cloud based services, growing host servers, overall growth of SaaS applications and emergence of cloud specific threats such as web application attack, brute force, vulnerability scan, and malware and botnet attacks.
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Security applications delivered as cloud-based services provide a promising platform to manage threat and security concerns. The cloud-based services are gaining popularity because of the unique benefits it provides to the users, such as agility, scalability, reduction in costs, business continuity, and flexibility of work practices.
Cloud security services have become crucial because it provides access to the most advanced security solutions. It addresses the most critical problems faced by the companies in the current work scenario, supporting the remote work force. As the number of mobile workers accessing the company's private network is increasing, identity and access management has become of prime importance. Due to the increasing security threats and data breaches, the business risks associated to web and emails are also increasing. Companies are also concerned about the data loss prevention and the log maintenance of the company's employees and data process. All these problems can be resolved easily with the deployment of cloud security services. This is because it targets the specific security problems of cloud computing, and reduces the complexities related to the cloud.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the cloud security market across different industry verticals and regions. The vertical segment includes various industries such as government and public utilities, BFSI, IT and telecommunication, healthcare and life sciences, retail, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and transportation. Based on the regions the global cloud security market is segmented into five regions, namely North America (NA), Europe (EU), Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC) and Latin America (LA). Presently, NA is the largest market for cloud based security services.
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