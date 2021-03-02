Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Cloud Security Posture Management Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cloud Security Posture Management Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cloud Security Posture Management. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM Corporation (United States), VMware Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), CheckPoint Software Technologies Pvt Ltd (Israel), McAfee Corporation (United States), Zscaler (United States), Sophos Group Plc. (United Kingdom), Atos (France), Cisco Systems (United States), Optiv Security (United States), Fortinet (United States), Forcepoint (United States) and FireEye (United States).



Cloud Security Posture Management Overview

The emerging and constant changes in the cloud make it difficult to keep a record of whether or not data is stored appropriately. As the cloud grows the requirement to track and defend against misconfigurations grows in parallel. Cloud Security posture management allows for monitoring and can be done through a method of automation; queries are run periodically the frequency depends on the Cloud Security Posture Management and features can allow and automates the identification and remediation of risks across cloud infrastructures including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (Saas), and Platform as a Service (PaaS). According to the research done by the year 2020, most of the security issues is the result of misconfiguration or mistake, the single misconfiguration can lead thousands of the systems to the public internet. The utilization of misconfiguration has become a key vulnerability for companies. It may be due to an application advancement team misconfiguring a cloud application or a SaaS application that has been incorrectly set up, leaving the apps vulnerable to attacks and exploits.



Influencing Market Trend

- Accelerated shift to cloud technologies and the associated security systems and services Shift to SASE security architecture



Market Drivers

- An increase in the misconfiguration, due to the Lack of visibility into the cloud as many of the enterprises are unaware or have no idea what type and how many cloud resources are running and how they are configured led to the boost in the growth of cloud security posture management,



Opportunities

- Migration to cloud to give an opportunity for cloud security posture management



Restraints

- ack of awareness toward cloud resources, cloud security architecture, and strategy



Challenges

- Lack of knowledge among enterprises about the benefits of cloud security posture management solutions



The Global Cloud Security Posture Management Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Cloud Security Posture Management Comprehensive Study by Application (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail and Trade, IT and Telecommunication, Public Sector, Education), Cloud Model (IaaS, PaaS, FPaaS, SaaS, Raas), Component (Solution, Services), Cloud (Private, Public, Hybrid) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2026



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cloud Security Posture Management Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cloud Security Posture Management market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cloud Security Posture Management Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Cloud Security Posture Management

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cloud Security Posture Management Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cloud Security Posture Management market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Cloud Security Posture Management Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Cloud Security Posture Management Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



