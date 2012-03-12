Cloud Security Top of Mind at Upcoming IT Conference in Chicago

Birdsboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2012 -- When it comes to securing businesses in North America, Accell Security president and CEO Wendy Frank, CISSP, CISA, MCSE, MCT is one of the best in the country.



Her experience and resume are extensive. Working with some of the top corporations in the United States and Canada, including government organizations, Ms. Frank is at the top of her game when it comes to securing the assets of large and small businesses.



Ms. Frank is scheduled to discuss how IT professionals and vendors can help business leaders secure their clients' information in today’s world of cloud computing. The CompTIA Annual Member Meeting, scheduled for Apr. 10 -12, 2012, in Chicago brings together many of the technology industry’s top thought leaders for three days of sharing best practices, learning from industry leaders and building strong relationships with key industry vendors.



“It is an honor to be sharing cloud security concepts at CompTIA’s annual members meeting,” said Ms. Frank. “The cloud scares many businesses, but by following proper security procedures, business leaders can leverage cloud-based solutions and drastically minimize risks.”



Ms. Frank joins an elite group of speakers for this year’s event including Mr. Stephen M.R. Covey who is scheduled to speak on Wednesday, April 11 at 5:15 pm CST.



To learn more about the CompTIA AMM event, visit http://www.comptia.org.



