Major Players in This Report Include:

IBM (United States), HPE (United States), Accenture (Ireland), Fujitsu (Japan), ATOS (France), Wipro (India), Cognizant (United States), Doublehorn (United States), Jamcracker (United States), Rightscale (United States)



Cloud service brokerage is an intermediary which helps the companies to choose service and offering that suits their needs. They provide services such as deployment and integration of apps, and provide choice and cost saving options. The cloud brokerage platforms such as Compute Next allows the users to move between the platforms. Further, it is a business model in which the company adds value to cloud services on behalf of consumers through three primary roles which includes aggregation, integration and customisation brokerage.



Market Trend:

Technological Advancements in Cloud Services



Market Drivers:

Rising Dependency of Companies on External Services for the Selection of Cloud Solutions

Growing Adoption of Multi Cloud Platforms



Opportunities:

Rising Investments on Deployment of Advanced Telecom Network Infrastructure

Rising Adoption of Platform as a Service in Various Enterprises to Develop Applications



Challenges:

Lack of Awareness about the Benefits of Cloud Platforms



The Cloud Services Brokerage market study is being classified by Category (Aggregation, Integration, Customisation), User community (Employee, Partners, Customers), Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid, Community), Cloud services (Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), Platform as a service (PaaS), Software as a service (SaaS), Functions as a service (FaaS)), Organisation size (SMEs, Large Enterprises)



