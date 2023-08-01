Cloud Services Brokerage Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future Worth $12.9 Billion by 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2023 -- The global Cloud Services Brokerage Market size is expected to grow from USD 5.9 billion in 2020 to USD 12.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.8% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The flexibility and agility of cloud-based models would support the IT service needs of enterprises. The leading CSPs/hyper scalers—Microsoft, IBM, and AWS—are expected to increase their CAPEX primarily for data center expansion to support the increasing workload for their internal and external stakeholders. The increasing volume of data generation in websites and mobile apps, rising focus on delivering customer-centric applications for driving customer satisfaction, and growing need to control and reduce Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) are a few factors driving the growth of the emerging technologies. The emerging technologies, such as big data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML), are gaining traction, which is ultimately leading to the growth of the CSB market globally.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Cloud Services Brokerage Market"



234 - Tables

48 - Figures

222 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=771



The sudden shutdown of offices, schools, colleges, and physical retail stores has massively disrupted operations; this has led to an increase in the demand for digital workplace tools and services, such as Zoom, Slack, Blackboard, Lynda, Canvas, Google Classroom, AnyMeeting, and Moodle. AWS, Microsoft, and Google host and manage all applications in a public cloud environment. Increased spend on cloud services by select industries due to COVID-19. Industries such as IT and ITeS, telecom, online retail/commerce, media, and BFSI, are expected to increase spending on cloud-based services to sustain their business. Highly regulated and cash-rich industries, such as BFSI, are also expected to move selective workloads to public cloud environments.



The market is expected to be driven by the need of cloud migration and customization



Cloud migration services have gained popularity as enterprises across the globe continue to migrate workloads from on-premises infrastructure to cloud environments for better operational efficiency and cost savings. The demand for cloud services has surged in recent times due to COVID-19, and many enterprises across the regions have shifted enterprise workloads on cloud environment. Therefore, CSB vendors specializing in migration and customization services are in high demand. Cloud brokers offer customization services to the customers as per business needs, which provides better-bundled offerings facilitating higher returns on cloud investments.



Increased security capabilities and customized costing in private cloud-based services is driving the adoption of private cloud-based deployment



A private cloud is a computing model that offers a proprietary environment dedicated to a single business entity. A private cloud provides extended and virtualized computing resources. This deployment model enables a company to have better control over its data and reduce risks, such as data loss and issues related to regulatory compliance. The private cloud is used in banking and financial institutions, large enterprises, and government organizations, where only authorized users can access the system. The acceptance of private cloud deployments for enterprises with compliance concerns is due to its security and control benefits. Service providers offering hosted private cloud address significant essentials of compliance with regulations, such as HIPAA and PCI. Some of the popular private cloud providers are VMware, DXC, Dell EMC, Oracle, IBM, and Microsoft.



Get Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=771



North America to dominate the global CSB market in 2020



North America has been continued to dominate the CSB market in terms of revenue and is expected to have the largest market size among regions in the CSB market as the organizations are shifting toward cloud-based solutions and services with the increasing adoption of digital business strategies. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. North America is a mature market due to the presence of various players offering CSB. Enterprises are increasing their budgets to accommodate CSB, which is favoring the growth of the CSB market in North America. The US and Canada are the top countries in North America, which contribute to the CSB market. The US, being a major economy, holds a significant market share due to the country's technological advancements and the inclination toward innovation and the adoption of new technologies. Organizations have invested substantially in advanced technologies to gain a competitive advantage and increase business productivity. The CSB market is expected to grow steadily as enterprises are adopting cloud-based solutions and services at various levels as a part of their strategy to sustain themselves in the market and achieve improved business functioning.



The CSB market includes major vendors, such as Accenture (Ireland), IBM (US), VMware (US), Jamcracker (US), ActivePlatform (Belarus), Arrow Electronics (US), Cloudmore (Sweden), Wipro (India), DXC Technology (US), iPortalis (UK), Cognizant (US), InContinuum (Netherlands), Flexera (US), BitTitan (US), OpenText (Canada), CloudFX (Singapore), Proximitum (UK), Eshgro (Netherlands), NEC (Japan), AWS (US), CloudSME (Germany), Shivaami (India), NTT Data (US), Infosys (India), TCS (India), Pax8 (US), Oracle (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Microsoft (US), Capgemini (France), and Doublehorn (US) The major players have implemented various growth strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. Key players such as Accenture, IBM, VMware, Jamcracker, and ActivePlatform have majorly adopted many growth strategies, such as new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships, to expand their product portfolios and grow further in the CSB market.



Buy Now: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=771



Browse Other Reports:



Blockchain as a Service Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2026



Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Edge Computing Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Digital Lending Market - Global Forecast to 2026



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cloud-brokerage-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cloud-brokerage.asp