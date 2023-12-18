Cloud Supply Chain Management Market May Set Massive Growth by 2030

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2023 -- The Latest research coverage on Cloud Supply Chain Management Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



Major & Emerging Players in Cloud Supply Chain Management Market:-

SAP SE (Germany), Infor, Inc. (United States), JDA Software Group, Inc. (United States), Manhattan Associates, Inc. (United States), Logility, Inc. (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Highjump Inc. (United States), Cloudlogix, Inc. (United States), The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (Canada), Kinaxis, Inc. (Canada), Tecsys, Inc. (Canada), BluJay Solutions (U.K.)



The Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Study by AMA Research gives an essential tool and source to Industry stakeholders to figure out the market and other fundamental technicalities, covering growth, opportunities, competitive scenarios, and key trends in the Cloud Supply Chain Management market.



Cloud supply chain offers software, platform and infrastructure for efficient management of supply chain activities such as the flow of goods, inventory management and raw material storage. Though, application of cloud in supply chain offers operational as well as financial benefits but limitation involved in implementation at large scale still need to be addressed. Cloud-based supply chain management has shown great success in third-party logistics recently, but widespread adoption requires integration of various services which poses challenges as well as provide a huge opportunity for stakeholders.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Training and Consulting, Support and Maintenance, Managed Services), Application (Food and Beverage, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale, Transportation and Logistics, Others), Vertical (Food and beverage, Healthcare and life sciences, Manufacturing, Retail and wholesale, Transportation and logistics, Others), Service (Training and consulting, Support and maintenance, Managed services), Deployment Model (Public cloud, Private cloud, Hybrid cloud), Solution (Transportation management, Procurement and sourcing, Order management, Sales and operation planning, Inventory and warehouse management, Demand planning and forecasting)



Market Trends:

Growing Use of Analytical Tools and Data Driven Decision Making Driven by IOT

Growing Use of Software as a Service Model in Cloud Supply Chain Management.



Opportunities:

Rising Growth in E-commerce With Rapid Digitalization

Growing Demand from Small and Medium Enterprises.



Market Drivers:

Growing Need to Reduce Potential Failure to Maximize Profit

Rising Use of Cloud-based supply chain management in the Transportation Sector.



Challenges:

Lack of Skilled Expertise and Systematic Upgradation of Services

Complexity Involved in Implementation of Cloud Supply Chain Management Service At Large Scale



