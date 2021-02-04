New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- Cloud Supply Chain management systems help maintain the insight needed for market success by keeping consumers and partners linked to enable decision-makers to make real-time choices by processing the information as necessary in real-time. It is expected that growing the need for demand management tools by companies to boost performance with improved capacity to detect timely demand would stimulate future growth.



Companies Considered and Profiled In This Market Study:



Oracle, SAP SE, Descartes Systems Group Inc., Manhatten Associates Inc., JDA Software Group Inc., Kewill Inc., Tecsys Inc., Logility Inc., Cloud Logix Inc. and Kinaxis Inc.



To Get Sample Copy of Report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1351



Market Drivers:



The rise in the need for demand management tools for industry to boost profitability with improved capacity to detect rapid demand is expected to stimulate growth in the economy. Due to the presence of a dynamic supply chain in large businesses, cloud supply chain management is believed to assist these companies efficiently control their supply chain and improve their skills and profitability, while increasing awareness of the advantages of cloud supply chain management is expected to lead to the growth of the industry in the forecast period.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global cloud supply chain management market on the basis of solution, service, deployment, size of organization, industry vertical and region:



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



· Procurement & Sourcing

· Order Management

· Transportation Management

· Sales & Operation Planning

· Demand Planning & Forecasting

· Inventory & Warehouse Management



Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



· Support & Maintenance

· Managed Services



Quick buy @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1351



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



· Hybrid

· Public

· Private



Size of Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



· Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

· Large Enterprises



Industry vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



· Food & Beverages

· Manufacturing

· Retail

· Logistics



Regional Landscape:



The Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.3% in the coming years. This can be due to a surge in industrial development in this area and the need for businesses to properly control their supply chain networks to maximize their productivity and boost profitability. Cloud storage systems allow small to medium-sized retailers, dealers, producers, etc., in this area to turn to distribution chain management technologies provided by cloud-based technology rapidly and efficiently. Cloud supply chain management systems should continue to gain traction as businesses demand greater insight and performance.



Leave a Query @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/make-enquiry-form/1351



Aims of the study:



To curate a concise report of the market, highlighting the key vendors and significant changes observed in the market



Examine the existing and emergent trends and promising technological innovations in the market



Assessment of market values, modeled values, and international trade values, to deduce the market volume



Offered research-backed insights for the parent market, cost analysis, and prevailing industry trends



Calculate capacity utilization rate



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Macro Indicators



3.1.1. Global deployment of Cloud Supply Chain Management

3.1.2. Global Cloud Supply Chain Management implementation by solutions

3.1.3. Region-wise analysis of Cloud Supply Chain Management by industry vertical



Chapter 4. Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Cloud Supply Chain Management Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.3. Regulatory Framework

4.4. Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Impact Analysis



Continued…



Connect with an expert for customization of Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1351



Read More:



Veterinary Diagnostic Market Size Future Demand & Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2027



Metamaterial Market Share, Size & Business Planning, Innovation to See Modest Growth Through 2027



Automotive Lubricants Market Demand, Share, Size, Future Demand, Research 2027



Industrial Diamond Market Forecast, Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends By 2027



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.