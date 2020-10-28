New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- Industry Overview of the Cloud Supply Chain Management Market



The Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market is witnessing remarkable growth owing to an increase in the demands for the products and a tremendous shift in consumer preferences. The high demand is concentrated in the European and North American countries. The report on Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market offers a comprehensive analysis of the recent advancements in the Cloud Supply Chain Management industry and trends driving the growth of the market. The industry is expected to grow at a rate of 11.1% CAGR during the forecast period from 2019-2026.



Market Size – USD 5.43 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.1%, Market Trends – Rapid Growth of E-Commerce.



The report offers the segmentation of the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions. The report is updated with the latest trends and economic scenario owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact analysis of the pandemic is described in the report. A comprehensive analysis of the present and future impact of COVID-19 on the market, along with a post-COVID-19 scenario, is included in the report.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1351



On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to the analysis, North America is expected to dominate the market with the highest market share. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show a significant growth rate owing to rising development and population demands.



The market is further segmented on the basis of types and application:



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Procurement & Sourcing

Order Management

Transportation Management

Sales & Operation Planning

Demand Planning & Forecasting

Inventory & Warehouse Management



Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Support & Maintenance

Managed Services



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Hybrid

Public

Private



Size of Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Industry vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Manufacturing

Retail

Logistics



Some of the key players operating in the Cloud Supply Chain Management market include:



Oracle, SAP SE, Descartes Systems Group Inc., Manhatten Associates Inc., JDA Software Group Inc., Kewill Inc., Tecsys Inc., Logility Inc., Cloud Logix Inc., and Kinaxis Inc.



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1351



Beneficial Aspects of the Report:



Global and region forecast of the Cloud Supply Chain Management market from 2019-2026

In-depth analysis of market dynamics, industry outlook, market size based on types and applications

Details of value chain analysis, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns

SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis to provide a better understanding of the market and competitive players

Detailed insights on competitive landscape and emerging market trends



Research Methodology:



The market report is formulated on the basis of data obtained through extensive primary and secondary research. The data is further validated and verified by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals.The report considers regional demand and supply ratio, investments, market dynamics, capacity, end-use industry trends, and consumer behavior to generate a forecast report. The data is collected from verified sources such as government policies, regulatory published materials, journals, trade magazines, and verified data sources. The report uses advanced analytical tools such as SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis to provide an accurate insight into the market scenario and competitive landscape. This report provides beneficial information to companies and new players to make lucrative business decisions. The market estimates and forecast data have been thoroughly verified through exhaustive primary research.



To read more about the report – https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cloud-supply-chain-management-market



Browse Related Reports –



Aerosol Valves Market Analysis By Type ,By Application , And Segment Forecasts, 2016–2025



Molybdenum Market Size, Type Analysis, Application Analysis, End-Use Industry Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts, 2019 - 2026



Thank you for reading our report. Reports and Data provides customization of the report as per the needs of the clients. For further inquiry on customization, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to fit your requirements.