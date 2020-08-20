Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2020 -- Global Cloud Tax Management Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns& country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360 view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.

Avalara (United States), Automatic Data Processing (United States), Wolters Kluwer NV (Netherlands), Thomson Reuters (Canada), Intuit (United States), H&R Block (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Blucora (United States), Drake Enterprises (United States), TaxSlayer Pro LLC (United States)

Definition

Cloud tax management is a service that automates all tax filings and efficiently manage all tax and non-tax obligations with the help of software solutions. It includes a simplified workflow for the tax professionals to manage project, tasks, issues and obligations and create paperless work environment. It address tax compliance requirement for tax professionals.

Market Drivers

Increasing Volume of Financial Transactions across Industries owing to Digitalization

Complex Nature of the Manual Taxation System

Market Trend

Integration with Financial Modules

Centralized Tax Compliance Management System

Restraints

Data Confidentiality and Threat Issues

Lack of Awareness among Individuals

Opportunities

Use of the Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence Technology

Growing Demand from Large Business Firms

The Global Cloud Tax Management is segmented by following Product Types:

Study by Type (Indirect Tax, Direct Tax), Application (Automated Registration, Automatic Tax Filings & Remittance, Audit Response and Indemnification, Others), Deployment Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), Platform (Windows, Linux, IOS, Android, Others), Industry Vertical (Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail, Construction, Others), End-User (Individual, Professional), Component (Software, Services)



The Cloud Tax Management market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

