Cloud TV: Market Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Cloud TV



A game changer for TV distribution



This report explores changes in users' viewing habits and the way video is being distributed over IP networks. It focuses on new cloud TV solutions by segment and type of vendor, and situates them in terms of their ability to satisfy the needs of video publishing professionals and consumers.



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Table of Content



1. Executive summary



2. A whole new viewing environment

2.1. The development of IP video is creating a rich and diverse viewing environment

2.2. The ATAWADAC umbrella concept

2.3. More cross-cutting approaches complete the segmentation



3. Solutions from the TV side

3.1. Development of media gateways

3.2. Intermediate devices

3.3. Creating a bridge between home IP boxes and the Internet

3.4. Secure and consistent video distribution



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4. Reponses from cloud TV

4.1. Cloud TV and its features

4.2. Solution providers

4.3. Customer needs



5. Conclusion

5.1. A very attractive solution

5.2. But certain unknowns remain

Table 1: A selection of vendors\'TV everywhere features

Table 2: Summary: new viewing habits, new features

Table 3: How compatible are devices and TV solutions with the new viewing environment

Table 4: How the cloud responds to different needs

Table 5: TV solution providers\'positioning with respect to integration

Table 6: Features included in a selection of vendors\'cloud TV solutions

Table 7: Selection of recent deals between video/TV companies and providers of cloud TV solutions

Figure 1: Anytime viewing poll



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Figure 2: Growth of smartphone users watching TV or video, between June 2012 and June 2013

Figure 3: Number of TV and radio programme requests on the BBC iPlayer by type of device

Figure 4: The content dilemma

Figure 5: Illustration: the Freebox Revolution

Figure 6: Sky TV boxes

Figure 7: TiVo stream

Figure 8: The SES SAT>IP solution

Figure 9: The cloud-based service platform according to AVID

Figure 10 Cisco\'s Videoscape solution for distibution to multiple devices

Figure 11: Nagra\'s unified interface solution

Figure 12: Targeted interactive advert generated by the ActiveVideo AdCast solution

Figure 13: The ActiveVideo cloud TV solution



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