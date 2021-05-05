Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- The global cloud TV market size reached USD 2.03 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing demand for video on demand with high quality user experience is expected to drive global cloud TV market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, growing demand for cloud streaming services is expected to propel global cloud TV market growth in the near future. Furthermore, increasing adoption of 5G technology is further expected to augment revenue growth of the global cloud TV market during the forecast period.



The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market's leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.



Some Key Highlights in the Report



Public cloud segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of public cloud-based TV is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

Increasing demand for high user experience for on-demand video content is expected to drive revenue growth of the video-on-demand segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global cloud TV market during the forecast period.

Robust presence of domestic and international market players such as Kaltura Inc., Brightcove, Inc., Matrix Stream Technologies Inc., and others in countries in North America is driving market growth. The North America market is expected to account for largest market share among other regional markets during the forecast period.

Key players in the market include Kaltura Inc, Brightcove, Inc., Amino Technologies PLC, IntelliMedia Networks Inc., Matrix Stream Technologies Inc., CSG Systems International Inc., SimpleStream Limited, ActiveVideo Networks, Inc., SeaChange International Inc., and Amagi Corporation.

In April 2019, Ooyala, Inc. acquired by Brightcove Inc. The acquisition reinforces the position of Brightcove in the online video industry.



Cloud TV Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global cloud TV market on the basis of cloud type, service, streaming, end-use, and region:



Cloud Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud



Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)



Streaming Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Video-on-demand

Live Streaming



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Entertainment & Media

Telecom

Information Technology

Others



Key Geographies Encompassed in the Report:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Additional information offered by the report:



A complete overview of the global Cloud TV market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with a precise growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Cloud TV market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing and new products.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021–2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cloud TV Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cloud TV Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for video on demand with high user experience

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for cloud streaming services

4.2.2.3. Rising adoption of smart devices

4.2.2.4. Increasing demand for TV business analytics

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The dearth of high-speed network infrastructure in developing countries

4.2.3.2. Concerns regarding piracy

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Cloud TV Market By Cloud Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Cloud Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021–2028

5.1.1. Private Cloud

5.1.2. Public Cloud

5.1.3. Hybrid Cloud



