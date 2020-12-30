Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2020 -- Latest Research Study on Cloud Video Conferencing Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Cloud Video Conferencing Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Cloud Video Conferencing. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Players Includes:

Microsoft Corporation (United States), Cisco (United States), Zoom Video Communications (United States), BlueJeans Network (United States), NEC Corp (Japan), Arkadin (France), TKO Video Communications (United States), ZTE (China), Avaya (United States), Lifesize (United States), Vidyo (United States) and Star Leaf (United Kingdom)

With the usage of cloud video conferencing, one can be up and running in few minutes, by making HD video calls from any kind of favorite device and that too from any place where there is a provision to connect to the Internet. For the users, the human element of face-to-face communication has always provided a much more natural experience, and that for the administrators, deploying and managing a cloud solution is very much easier and more secure than has been ever before. The process of connecting to a meet-me video meeting is very much similar to that of a web conference wherein there is a need of dialing into a shared meeting space in the cloud and then wait for the moderator to connect and then start the call. It is similar to a calling card for video. The cloud video conferencing is the best, efficient, and easiest solution for deploying and using. The call experience is mainly centered on a shared company directory so that the users can connect by the means of their names instead of dialing string. The business-class solutions are usually higher in quality, having more security and, due to no heavy hardware costs, these are more affordable than the on-premises equivalents.

Market size by Revenue is expected to grow xx% in 2020 alone as demand is anticipated to be moderately affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. The downstream companies contend with restricted profit from falling consumer confidence, demand for industry products is expected to slow.

The Global IoT in Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Telepresence Video Conferencing, Integrated Video Conferencing, Desktop Video Conferencing, Service-based Video Conferencing), Application (Corporate, Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Other), Components (Camera, Video Display, Video Conferencing Codec Unit, Microphone / Audio Sub-System, Other Equipments), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Deployment (Professional, Managed), Service Type (Enterprise-wide messaging, Meeting/collaboration tools)

Market Drivers

- High Demand for Unified Communication Solution

- Rising Adoption of Video Conferencing Services

- Growing Market in Enterprise Communication Market

- Rising Penetration of Smartphones and Large-Scale Investments



Market Trend

- Increasing Need for Communication Cost Reduction

- Improving Customer Satisfaction and Interaction

- AI (Artificial Intelligence)/machine Learning Software in both B2C and B2B Communications.



Restraints

- Technical Issues related to the Cloud Video Conferencing Services



Opportunities

- Growing Demand for Improved Productivity

- Increasing Trend for Cloud Application



Challenges

- Privacy and Security Concerns With the Usage of Cloud Video Conferencing



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Cloud Video Conferencing Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Cloud Video Conferencing Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



