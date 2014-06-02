Cloud1Marketing.com Making Waves in California with New Website for Design and Social Media Marketing Service

Fresno, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- For quite some time now, Cloud1 Marketing has been assisting smaller companies in the development and expansion of their businesses with some of the most innovative marketing practices for land-based business. With the recent launching of their website, they have brought their expertise and skilled marketing practices to the online world and can now assist businesses who operate over the internet and out of their land-based locations.



Their methodology and techniques go far beyond the more conventional marketing schemes that so many consumers have grown tired of and rarely pay attention to. So what is so special about this company you ask? According to the founder of the company, (insert name), “It is our people and our corporate vision that have made us successful in the past, and those two factors are not going to change anytime soon.”



But more importantly, their success could easily be attributed to the expansive list of high-quality services that they currently offer their clients. Along with their internet marketing and promotional services, they now offer more efficient, optimized creative strategies. These strategies have helped companies expand their reach from their local audiences to regional, national, and global target markets and many of their clients will attest to this.



Cloud1 Marketing has long been recognized as one of the premier advertising and marketing industry leaders due to the different services they can provide clients with. These include:



-Applications for mobile devices and web

-Article and content marketing

-Creative and consulting services

-Customized web design and development

-Internet marketing services including graphic design, SEO, and social media marketing



Along with their customized business solutions, the company now provides unique web design and development for eCommerce websites so that companies and individuals can sell their products or services to a global audience. As (insert name) clearly stated in a recent interview regarding the company’s website launch, “Our work ethic is defined by our mission and focuses on partnering with our clients.”



Cloud1 Marketing’s commitment to every one of their clients includes focusing on:



-efficiently optimizing creative marketing strategies

-fulfilling every company’s marketing aspirations

-providing customized and innovative internet marketing solutions

-and most importantly, taking the time to listen to and understand every client’s needs and the needs of their business



By focusing on these key elements Cloud1 Marketing can assist you in reaching a much larger target audience that will drive more potential buyers to your business. Another one of the added benefits of partnering with their company involves the fact that they offer marketing consulting for minorities. Since they comprise nearly 40% of the US population, they are a very viable consumer audience.



By being aware of the cultural diversity that currently exist in this country alone, they continually strive to identify, recognize, and understand these differences in order for your company to meet the needs of this all important consumer buying segment. Taking all of this into consideration it is easy to realize why Cloud1 Marketing could easily be considered the holistic marketing firm of the new millennium.



Web Design and SEO Fresno, #1 SEO Company in Fresno Californa provides excellent set of services in SEO (Search Engine Optimization) which also include packages of link building, PPC (Pay Per Click), email marketing and all the services of online marketing.



About Web Design and SEO Fresno

Web Design and SEO Fresno is the search arm of Cloud1 Marketing and is California's #1 SEO & PPC Company. Web Design and SEO Fresno specializes in ensuring that small and medium businesses get prominently displayed in search results of leading search engines like Google, Yahoo!, Bing and more, to help small & medium enterprises connect with customers searching for what they offer on their website.



For more information about their SEO & PPC services, please visit http://www.cloud1marketing.com/ or call Gurpal Singh