Cloudbilt Announces Platinum Sponsorship of Salesforce Customer Company Tour in Atlanta

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Cloudbilt (cloudbilt.com), today announced it will be a Platinum sponsor at the Atlanta stop on the Salesforce Customer Company Tour. Cloudbilt provides Salesforce Apps specializing in Sales Intelligence and Adoption, Audit & Compliance. Its Apps, include MapAnything™, ezFileLoader™ and ezCloudAudit™. Cloudbilt Apps turn data into actionable information. The event will be held Oct. 17th at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta, GA. Cloudbilt will be in booth 101.



“We’re excited to be a platinum sponsor at the Salesforce Customer Company Tour stop in Atlanta,” says Cloudbilt CEO John Stewart. “These events are an excellent opportunity for us showcase how valuable our apps can be for Salesforce users and to announce the availability of a new release of our flagship product, MapAnything.”



“Businesses around the world are turning to social and mobile cloud technologies to create deeper connections with their customers,” said Lynn Vojvodich, chief marketing officer, salesforce.com. “We’re excited to take the Customer Company tour to Atlanta, where attendees will see firsthand how working with salesforce.com and partners like Cloudbilt can accelerate their transformation into customer companies.”



Learn How to Become a Customer Company

The Salesforce Customer Company Tour is hitting the road to help companies everywhere tap into the power of social and mobile cloud computing and connect with their customers in a whole new way. Thousands of attendees will learn how to transform into customer companies by marketing to and servicing customers everywhere, selling as a team, building a customer platform and transforming the way they work. By connecting everything – customers, employees, partners and products – customer companies revolutionize the way they sell, service, market, and innovate, creating deeper connections with their customers and unlocking greater levels of growth, innovation and success.



The Salesforce Customer Company Tour will feature live keynotes from salesforce.com executives, specialized breakout sessions for sales, marketing, service and support, IT, developers and more, live demos of cutting-edge technologies and real customer stories from around the world.



Additional Resources

Become a fan of Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Become a fan of Cloudbilt: https://www.facebook.com/cloudbilt

Follow Cloudbilt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CloudbiltApps



About Cloudbilt

Cloudbilt provides apps for Salesforce specializing in Sales Intelligence and Adoption, Audit & Compliance. Our apps turn clients’ data into actionable information.



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For more information, please visit Cloudbilt at www.Cloudbilt.com or email us at results@cloudbilt.com. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/Cloudbilt and follow us on Twitter at @CloudbiltApps.