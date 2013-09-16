Cloudbilt Selected as Finalist for 2013 NCTA 21 Awards

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Charlotte-based software company Cloudbilt today announced its selection as a finalist for the North Carolina Technology Association (NCTA) 21 Awards in the categories of Small Company of the Year and Fast Growing Small Company of the Year.



The NCTA 21 Awards is North Carolina's most prestigious and longest-running statewide technology awards program. The annual showcase honors companies and individuals in 21 categories who represent the best and brightest in technology and business.



Cloudbilt is a salesforce.com Independent Software Vendor (ISV) that develops Apps and provides support and training services for the Salesforce platform. Its roster of products – available on the Salesforce AppExchange® - include ezFileLoader™, ezCloudAudit™ and the highly-popular MapAnything™. Founded in 2009 as Saber Solutions, Cloudbilt also provides well-regarded training courses in Salesforce Administration and Force.com App and page development, as well as its signature support service, AdminAlly™.



“Since 1995, the NCTA 21 Awards has honored technological excellence and innovation throughout North Carolina. As a finalist in this year’s awards, Cloudbilt has distinguished itself as one of the state’s technology leaders,” said Brooks Raiford, President and CEO, NCTA.



A review committee comprised of non-profit, media, education, and technology leaders representing various regions of the state selected this year’s finalists. Winners will be announced and recognized at the annual awards gala, presented with title sponsor Grant Thornton, on Thursday, November 7, 2013 at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel and Convention Center in Durham, N.C. For more information, visit http://www.NCTA21Awards.com.



“We’re obviously thrilled with these nominations,” said Cloudbilt CEO John Stewart. “To be recognized by NCTA in this fashion validates the hard work we’ve put into this company for the last four years, and shows us as a power player in the field.”



About NCTA

The North Carolina Technology Association (NCTA) is a not-for-profit, membership-driven trade association and the primary voice of the technology industry in North Carolina. NCTA is the intersection of leadership and technology, fueling the growth of North Carolina through Executive Engagement, Public Affairs, and a Knowledge Workforce. For more information, visit our website at http://www.nctechnology.org.



NCTA Media Contact:

Christie Montague

Crossroads Public Relations

cmontague@crossroadspr.com

919-821-2822



About Cloudbilt

Cloudbilt provides Salesforce Apps specializing in Sales Intelligence and Adoption, Audit & Compliance. Our apps turn clients’ data into actionable information.



Cloudbilt: See More. Share More. Sell More.



For more information, please visit Cloudbilt at http://www.Cloudbilt.com or email us at results@cloudbilt.com. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/Cloudbilt and follow us on Twitter at @CloudbiltApps.



Contact:

Kiswuana Green

Marketing Analyst



Cloudbilt

3201 International Airport Drive

Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28208

1-866-547-8016 x335

results@cloudbilt.com