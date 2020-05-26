Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations in Connection with Merger Between Cloudera, Inc and Hortonworks, Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- An investigation was announced in connection with the merger between Cloudera, Inc and Hortonworks.



Investors who purchased shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) and currently hold any of those NYSE: CLDR shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on potential securities laws violations in connection with the merger between Cloudera, Inc and Hortonworks.



On October 3, 2018, Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) and Hortonworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: HDP) jointly announced that they have entered into an agreement under which the companies will combine in an all-stock merger of equals. Under the terms of the transaction agreement, Hortonworks stockholders will receive 1.305 common shares of Cloudera for each share of Hortonworks stock owned.



On June 3, 2019, Cloudera, Inc completed its merger with Hortonworks, Inc. ("Hortonworks"). Hortonworks stockholders received 1.305 common shares of Cloudera, Inc for each share of Hortonworks stock they owned.



Those who are current investors in Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDP) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.